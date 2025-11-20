The Little-Known, Uncrowded Natural Wonder Hailed As The 'Grand Canyon Of Kansas'

For all its virtues, Kansas doesn't have a reputation as one of America's grandest states. Better known for its flatland prairies and wheat fields — and as the parochial setting of Dorothy's home in The Wizard of Oz — it's perhaps one of the last places you'd expect to find something akin to the Grand Canyon. But at the Arikaree Breaks, on the border with Nebraska, you'll find a dramatic formation of gullies, ravines, and loess sediments stretching for 36 miles all the way to Colorado.

Granted, the Arikaree Breaks are much less imposing than Arizona's epic natural wonder, but to find solitude at the Grand Canyon, you'll have to take the less-traveled, backcountry route. The Arikaree Breaks, for now at least, are comparatively uncrowded. So much so that they were included in a recent Only in Your State article titled "5 Places in Kansas Locals Hope Tourists Never Discover." Clearly, the cat is now out of the bag. But that doesn't mean you should avoid visiting the Arikaree Breaks altogether, but rather be mindful of how to experience them.

For example, given that most of the breaks run through private property, be aware of no-trespassing signs and stick only to the areas you're permitted to access. According to some Tripadvisor reviews, it's better to stay on the public roads passing through a small section of the breaks and stop at lookout points — which are marked on a self-driving tour map of the area. You can pick one of these maps up at the information kiosk on Highway 36 in St. Francis, as well as at restaurants and gas stations in the town.