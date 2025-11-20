This Renowned Island Was Officially Named As The Caribbean's Safest For Tourists

Pearl-white sand, warm turquoise waters, and balmy nights sipping fruity cocktails on a Caribbean island aren't things that most people would consider potentially dangerous. Yet when it comes to any travel destination, safety can still factor into your decision of where to vacation. So, if you're dreaming of the Caribbean, you'll want to know the island of Anguilla has been named the safest of them all, according to World Population Review in a ranking supplied by the Global Peace Index.

One of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets, Anguilla has a great safety record and low crime rates, and has garnered a reputation for stellar beaches and vibrant culture. And while Islands ranked these five dreamy Caribbean islands among the safest, the report from World Population Review places Anguilla at the very top of its list. According to the report, Anguilla has the lowest crime rate in the Caribbean, with very few violent or petty crimes to deter visitors. The study also noted that while drug-related offenses are moderate, they rarely target tourists. The U.S. State Department gives Anguilla a Level 1 Travel Advisory, which is its safest and only advises travelers to "exercise normal precautions."

Not only is Anguilla safe, it also has a feeling of exclusivity because of the fact that it's harder to reach than some other Caribbean islands. The only direct flights to Anguilla (AXA) are offered by American Airlines from Miami, all others are connecting flights. Since Anguilla is only 7 miles from St. Maarten, rather than taking that short flight from St. Maarten to Anguilla, many travelers take the 25-minute public ferry from Marigot Bay. Alternatively, you can charter a private boat near the Princess Juliana Airport.