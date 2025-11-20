This Renowned Island Was Officially Named As The Caribbean's Safest For Tourists
Pearl-white sand, warm turquoise waters, and balmy nights sipping fruity cocktails on a Caribbean island aren't things that most people would consider potentially dangerous. Yet when it comes to any travel destination, safety can still factor into your decision of where to vacation. So, if you're dreaming of the Caribbean, you'll want to know the island of Anguilla has been named the safest of them all, according to World Population Review in a ranking supplied by the Global Peace Index.
One of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets, Anguilla has a great safety record and low crime rates, and has garnered a reputation for stellar beaches and vibrant culture. And while Islands ranked these five dreamy Caribbean islands among the safest, the report from World Population Review places Anguilla at the very top of its list. According to the report, Anguilla has the lowest crime rate in the Caribbean, with very few violent or petty crimes to deter visitors. The study also noted that while drug-related offenses are moderate, they rarely target tourists. The U.S. State Department gives Anguilla a Level 1 Travel Advisory, which is its safest and only advises travelers to "exercise normal precautions."
Not only is Anguilla safe, it also has a feeling of exclusivity because of the fact that it's harder to reach than some other Caribbean islands. The only direct flights to Anguilla (AXA) are offered by American Airlines from Miami, all others are connecting flights. Since Anguilla is only 7 miles from St. Maarten, rather than taking that short flight from St. Maarten to Anguilla, many travelers take the 25-minute public ferry from Marigot Bay. Alternatively, you can charter a private boat near the Princess Juliana Airport.
Anguilla's beaches and best beach hangouts
At just 16 miles long and 3.5 miles wide, Anguilla packs a big tropical punch when it comes to fabulous beaches, food, watersports, and nightlife. With 33 beaches, there's something for everyone, whether you want to lounge the day away under a palm tree or snorkel in secret caves. Renowned for calm and peaceful waters that are safe for swimming, many Tripadvisor reviews even highlight how safe the beaches in general are. The most popular beaches include Shoal Bay and Rendezvous Bay, along with Meads Bay, which is ranked as one of the world's best beaches, and Maundays Bay, one of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets. Beaches are free to the public, safe, and many have amenities such as restaurants, lounge chairs, and equipment rentals.
Safety extends to Anguilla's nightlife and beach bar venues as well, which include many well-established bars and clubs popular with both locals and visitors. Placing second on USA Today's Readers Choice 2025 10 Best Caribbean Beach Bars list, Elvis Beach Bar at Sandy Ground is considered a must. Originally a discarded racing boat, Elvis Beach Bar attracts an eclectic crowd, with celebrity sightings in the mix. To catch some music history in the making, head to chill-out spot Dune Preserve on Rendezvous Bay. Constructed from shipwrecked boats, driftwood, and coconut trees that needed some love, Dune Preserve was opened by reggae artist Bankie Banx, has featured top musical performers for three decades, and hosts the annual Moonsplash Music Festival.
Transitioning from beach shack to sophisticated beach lounge, Savi Beach Club is sleek, stylish, and sits on a pristine beach near Sandy Ground. Featuring craft cocktails, fusion cuisine, and live music, Savi Beach Club is a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice favorite noted for its outstanding décor and excellent service.
Festivals in Anguilla
With event tourism on the rise, Anguilla offers the ideal combination of fun year-round festivals met with a safe environment for peace of mind while you party. And if you love a great party, then you don't want to miss one of the best, the Anguilla Summer Festival. Taking place in late July and early August, the festival is two action-packed weeks of music, parades, boat racing, pageants, food, and immersive fun — all of which celebrate Anguilla's culture and community.
Now in its 34th year, Moonsplash Music Festival hosts top musical talent every March at another of the Caribbean's most spirited music events. Along with international reggae music stars and up-and-coming talent, the electrifying day and night calendar highlights local artists, Caribbean cuisine, and a makers market with local vendors. A true community gathering, Moonsplash brings together the best talent on the island in an immersive event filled with joy and creative energy.
Foodies are not forgotten in the local festival circuit. The Anguilla Culinary Experience in May brings epicureans together with renowned chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers from the island and around the world. Now entering its fifth year, a portion of all proceeds is donated to Anguilla's future culinary talent and hospitality professionals. Also in May, Anguilla Day celebrates the island's move to independence with parades, beach parties, food, music, and the highly anticipated boat race at Sandy Ground.