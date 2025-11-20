California's 'Little Denmark' Is A Christmas Wonderland Of Lights, Shopping, And Treats

Southern California may not conjure the classic winter holiday scene with its beaches and balmy weather, but the Cali Christmas season can still feel magical. In the small town of Solvang, just 130 miles north of Los Angeles in the Santa Ynez Valley, lights and tinsel cover trees as festively adorned buildings, hot chocolate on tap, and "silver lanes aglow" usher in a month-long yuletide celebration called Julefest, (pronounced YULE-fest). This Christmas wonderland evokes the spirit of European Christmas Markets from Copenhagen to Krakow.

Founded by Scandinavian immigrants in the early 20th century, Solvang is a charming fairy tale town built in a Danish-Medieval architectural style ripped out of fairy tales. Visitors flock here year-round for restaurants, wineries, and boutiques brimming with imported handicrafts, books, and other European goodies. Yet Christmas is when Solvang shines brightest. There's a reason Oprah Daily named it "one of the most magical Christmas towns and villages across the world." Though the town hasn't seen snow since a rare storm in 1949, it dresses to impress for Julefest, with ornaments, lights, and lively holiday events, transforming California into a winter wonderland.

Julefest theme for 2025 is "Nordic Noël," meant to "capture the warmth and wonder of Scandinavian holiday traditions, inviting everyone to share in Solvang's signature hygge — that special sense of Danish coziness and community," according to the event's website. The month of festivities will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 5 p.m., featuring ballet and instrumental performances, Christmas caroling, and a light show. A Christmas parade follows the next morning at 11 a.m. The rest of the season's calendar includes candlelight tours, beer gardens, concerts, a drive-through nativity pageant, a hidden gnome scavenger hunt, and more.