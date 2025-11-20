California's 'Little Denmark' Is A Christmas Wonderland Of Lights, Shopping, And Treats
Southern California may not conjure the classic winter holiday scene with its beaches and balmy weather, but the Cali Christmas season can still feel magical. In the small town of Solvang, just 130 miles north of Los Angeles in the Santa Ynez Valley, lights and tinsel cover trees as festively adorned buildings, hot chocolate on tap, and "silver lanes aglow" usher in a month-long yuletide celebration called Julefest, (pronounced YULE-fest). This Christmas wonderland evokes the spirit of European Christmas Markets from Copenhagen to Krakow.
Founded by Scandinavian immigrants in the early 20th century, Solvang is a charming fairy tale town built in a Danish-Medieval architectural style ripped out of fairy tales. Visitors flock here year-round for restaurants, wineries, and boutiques brimming with imported handicrafts, books, and other European goodies. Yet Christmas is when Solvang shines brightest. There's a reason Oprah Daily named it "one of the most magical Christmas towns and villages across the world." Though the town hasn't seen snow since a rare storm in 1949, it dresses to impress for Julefest, with ornaments, lights, and lively holiday events, transforming California into a winter wonderland.
Julefest theme for 2025 is "Nordic Noël," meant to "capture the warmth and wonder of Scandinavian holiday traditions, inviting everyone to share in Solvang's signature hygge — that special sense of Danish coziness and community," according to the event's website. The month of festivities will kick off with a tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 5, 2025, at 5 p.m., featuring ballet and instrumental performances, Christmas caroling, and a light show. A Christmas parade follows the next morning at 11 a.m. The rest of the season's calendar includes candlelight tours, beer gardens, concerts, a drive-through nativity pageant, a hidden gnome scavenger hunt, and more.
Experience the Maker's Market as it transforms downtown into a Christmas wonderland
Although there's at least one shop in Solvang that sells Christmas ornaments and holiday cheer all year, most other shops compete in decorating their windows for Julefest. Each Wednesday, downtown Solvang Park transforms into a European-style Christmas night market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local crafters, food vendors, artists, and artisans showcase unique holiday treats and gifts, surrounded by the trappings that make European "Christkindelsmariks" so iconic. Sip hot glögg or spiked chocolate, and nibble fresh kringles from one of seven local bakeries while you stroll the cobblestone streets. Just next door, the weekly Solvang Farmers Market serves up its colorful spread of fresh flowers, fruits, vegetables, and bread — a vibrant contrast to the traditional northern Christmas markets. It's the perfect place to experience the diverse flavors of California Christmastime, while enjoying European treats with a Danish twist.
As you explore, stop by Solvang's visitor center to join the Nisse (mythical Danish gnomes) scavenger hunt. You can also hop aboard a motorized, vintage Danish trolley on a tour of Solvang or the Santa Ynez Valley to see Christmas lights. Other events include candlelight tours and fairytale tours, Saturday-evening Christmas carolers, therapy dog visits, and the raucous "Copenhagen Countdown" on New Year's Eve day, featuring live bands and wine and beer tastings. This party lets you ring in the New Year during the middle of the day in California while, due to the time difference, people in Denmark are welcoming January 1. Julefest winds down after New Year's Day, and the celebration formally concludes with a blazing bonfire in which the town burns the Christmas tree. For the full schedule, visit Solvang's official event calendar.
Solvang, or 'little Denmark', also boasts California wineries and a short drive from Los Angeles
There are several delightful hotels within walking distance of the festivities, but they book up early. Julefest is one of Solvang's busiest and most anticipated times of year. The Royal Copenhagen Inn offers quintessential Old World "Solvang" charm with its traditional Danish village-style design and central location among Scandinavian shops and bakeries. The recently renovated Hadsten Solvang, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel, has a modern yet cozy feel inspired by the Danish railroad line Hadsten.
The more intimate eight-room Atterdag Inn has a sleek, modern-Danish style and includes a complimentary 2-for-1 wine tasting passport, perfect if you plan to explore Santa Ynez wine country. After all, one of Southern California's most underrated wine regions is the Santa Ynez Valley. And just 20 miles away is Los Alamos, another alternative to Napa Valley with fresh, trendy vibes. You'll find many tasting rooms right in downtown Solvang, but it's also worth venturing into the valley to explore the surrounding wineries.
Getting to Solvang is pretty easy — as the official town website quips, "leaving is the hard part." The closest municipal airport is Santa Barbara (SBA) roughly 30 miles away, or it's a two- to three-hour drive from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). If you're planning a trip for Julefest, keep in mind that although you're unlikely to see snow in Solvang, evenings can get chilly, so pack accordingly. Parking is generally free downtown but can be tricky during the Christmas season, making it a bonus if you can book a hotel downtown. Also note that shops close early — especially on Christmas Eve — and most businesses close on Christmas Day so residents can properly enjoy the Juletide.