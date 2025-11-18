Missouri's Beloved Midwestern Retreat Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland With Holiday Magic
It can be hard deciding where to holiday during winter. Summer's easy — pick a beach and set up for a week. But come winter, you have to resist the urge to nest, at least for a few days, if you want to experience this truly magical holiday season. If you're not a fan of Christmas or winter, a beach in one of Florida's Caribbean-like coastal towns makes sense. But if you love the festive season, chilly days, and all the little trinkets, characters, and cookies that define this time of yuletide joy, you may want to book a few nights at Big Cedar Lodge in southern Missouri.
About 10 miles outside of Branson, Big Cedar Lodge's annual "Home for the Holidays" celebration takes place over the entirety of November and December, providing an entertaining and immersive buildup to Christmas Day. The main events are the Christmas light tours, which start the second week in November. You can self-drive or ride on a tractor tram through the lodge's stunning light displays detailing the Christmas story. But one of the most unique experiences has to be the Nature at Night lights display. As you drive a golf cart through the nearby Top of the Rock preserve, you'll see 2.5 miles of Christmas lights displayed around waterfalls.
If you come for the Christmas lights, you'll probably stay for the numerous other events and experiences. Visits from Santa and the Grinch certainly make for fun and unusual breakfasts. Guests can also book an elf-organized scavenger hunt in their room or get a professional holiday photo taken amid the beautiful Ozark nature. Each night, the lodge lights up its main Christmas tree, followed by fireworks and photos with the big man himself, Santa. Kids can also enjoy a Christmas-themed campfire party every Saturday night and bedtime cookies delivered by Mrs. Claus.
Tips for getting Christmasy at Big Cedar Lodge
You don't have to be a guest to enjoy some of the Christmas activities at Big Cedar Lodge, such as the light displays. However, staying overnight adds to the experience because some activities are only available to guests. You can also get discounts on certain experiences and even some for free, like meeting Santa and the drive-through light tour. Most will cost you extra, though, even if you're a guest, with prices ranging from about $40 for the scavenger hunt to $50 for the Nature at Night Tour and $100 per child for the campfire night. The lodge's Fun Mountain recreation center also has playgrounds, arcade games, sports experiences, and a climbing wall, which range in price.
Like most things around the holidays, book early. Some events, like Nature at Night, are limited-time or ticketed, so you need to reserve if you want to go. The same goes for accommodation — from cottages and cabins to lodge rooms — which can book up months in advance. The rooms have their own Christmas decor, which adds to the experience, but they're not cheap. Standard lodge rooms with queen or king-size beds start at $329 a night on weekends and around $200 during the week, while four-bedroom cottages can reach upwards of $4,000 per night (at the time of writing).
Beyond Big Cedar Lodge, you can explore the Ozarks and nearby cities. Drive 35 minutes to see the Talking Rocks Cavern's world-class crystal formations and unique gift shop. Branson is about 15 minutes away and becomes America's "Christmas Tree City" during the holidays. Many Branson theaters also put on Christmas-themed shows, such as Miracle of Christmas at Sight & Sound and Ozark Mountain Christmas at Clay Cooper Theatre.