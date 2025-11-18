Missouri's Beloved Midwestern Retreat Transforms Into A Winter Wonderland With Holiday Magic

It can be hard deciding where to holiday during winter. Summer's easy — pick a beach and set up for a week. But come winter, you have to resist the urge to nest, at least for a few days, if you want to experience this truly magical holiday season. If you're not a fan of Christmas or winter, a beach in one of Florida's Caribbean-like coastal towns makes sense. But if you love the festive season, chilly days, and all the little trinkets, characters, and cookies that define this time of yuletide joy, you may want to book a few nights at Big Cedar Lodge in southern Missouri.

About 10 miles outside of Branson, Big Cedar Lodge's annual "Home for the Holidays" celebration takes place over the entirety of November and December, providing an entertaining and immersive buildup to Christmas Day. The main events are the Christmas light tours, which start the second week in November. You can self-drive or ride on a tractor tram through the lodge's stunning light displays detailing the Christmas story. But one of the most unique experiences has to be the Nature at Night lights display. As you drive a golf cart through the nearby Top of the Rock preserve, you'll see 2.5 miles of Christmas lights displayed around waterfalls.

If you come for the Christmas lights, you'll probably stay for the numerous other events and experiences. Visits from Santa and the Grinch certainly make for fun and unusual breakfasts. Guests can also book an elf-organized scavenger hunt in their room or get a professional holiday photo taken amid the beautiful Ozark nature. Each night, the lodge lights up its main Christmas tree, followed by fireworks and photos with the big man himself, Santa. Kids can also enjoy a Christmas-themed campfire party every Saturday night and bedtime cookies delivered by Mrs. Claus.