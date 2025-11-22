This Toiletry You're Already Packing Transforms Into An Unsuspecting Cash Stash
Much of the world is becoming less dependent on cash. That means you can often jet off to wherever you're headed without worrying too much about exchanging cash or stocking up on local currency at an ATM once you arrive. This doesn't mean that cash shouldn't still be at least a consideration, though. Travel expert Rick Steves has previously revealed why tourists shouldn't abandon cash outright while traveling in Europe.
But plenty of countries and small vendors around the world still rely on cash, and you may even score a discount with certain businesses if you're able to pay with actual currency. When traveling with cash — whether a little or a lot — you want to make sure it's secure. One genius way to keep your cash safe is by stashing it inside a common toiletry item you're definitely already packing: a stick of deodorant.
Along with the luggage trick to prevent theft at the airport that is beyond easy and even fun, knowing you've got your cash safely stored in a place that just about nobody wants to look into kind of feels like a stroke of whimsical genius. Yes, your stick of deodorant can be disassembled and reassembled into an ersatz valuables safe — the perfect size for several bills. And again, who among the world's sneakiest opportunists would be eager to look for it there while they're rifling for something quick to snatch?
Hack your deodorant into a place to stash your cash
A viral TikTok video from @adrian_peru demonstrates what you need to do to make this work. The stick of deodorant is essentially hollow on the inside, allowing you to move the product up as you use it. If you've ever been frustrated by the tray that holds the actual deodorant falling off when it's nearly empty, you'll already know how easy it is to remove.
Just turn the mechanism on the bottom of the tube until the deodorant tray is almost out, then pull it off to reveal the hidden chamber. You can easily stash bills in there, with or without a plastic bag if you prefer, and then simply replace the deodorant tray and twist it back into place. You can still use it for its intended purpose, even when its value has significantly increased.
Among the toiletries people may pack for travel, deodorant is probably the one most travelers have in common. Even though deodorant is something you probably had no idea you could ask the hotel for, given this genius hack for stashing cash, you're not going to want to leave it at home. You won't be sweating it in any sense of the word.