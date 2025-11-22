This Toiletry You're Already Packing Transforms Into An Unsuspecting Cash Stash

Much of the world is becoming less dependent on cash. That means you can often jet off to wherever you're headed without worrying too much about exchanging cash or stocking up on local currency at an ATM once you arrive. This doesn't mean that cash shouldn't still be at least a consideration, though. Travel expert Rick Steves has previously revealed why tourists shouldn't abandon cash outright while traveling in Europe.

But plenty of countries and small vendors around the world still rely on cash, and you may even score a discount with certain businesses if you're able to pay with actual currency. When traveling with cash — whether a little or a lot — you want to make sure it's secure. One genius way to keep your cash safe is by stashing it inside a common toiletry item you're definitely already packing: a stick of deodorant.

Along with the luggage trick to prevent theft at the airport that is beyond easy and even fun, knowing you've got your cash safely stored in a place that just about nobody wants to look into kind of feels like a stroke of whimsical genius. Yes, your stick of deodorant can be disassembled and reassembled into an ersatz valuables safe — the perfect size for several bills. And again, who among the world's sneakiest opportunists would be eager to look for it there while they're rifling for something quick to snatch?