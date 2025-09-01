Rick Steves Reveals Why Tourists Shouldn't Abandon Cash For A Credit Card While In Europe

Society is quickly becoming cashless. With a swipe of a card, a click of a button, a tap of your phone — or even a scan of your palm — you could, theoretically, go weeks without needing cold, hard currency. However, when traveling in Europe, you may want to reconsider relying solely on your credit cards, at least, according to travel expert Rick Steves, who recommends that travelers always carry cash.

Steves has spent a lot of time in Europe and has plenty of advice on the best way to navigate different elements of travel — from leaving your debit card at home to the best ways to avoid credit card fees. But if there's one lesson he emphasizes, it's to always be prepared. That is why, despite our modern inclination to use digital apps and credit cards, there are several reasons why you'll always want to have cash on hand, particularly in Europe.

While many major credit cards — especially Visa and MasterCard — are widely accepted at large chains, car rental companies, and hotels, merchants have to pay commissions to credit card networks. Thus, many small European businesses often don't accept credit cards, or they may offer discounts for paying in cash. Bus fares, mom and pop shops, bed-and-breakfasts, tour guides, street vendors, and tips can all be difficult to pay for with a credit card — in fact, it might be impossible. To avoid the awkwardness of finishing your meal only to be unable to pay for it — or being turned away from a bus — always carry local currency. "Remember, you're on vacation," Steves wrote on his website. "Don't get stressed about money in Europe; just spend it wisely."