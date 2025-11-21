San Francisco's Scenic Urban Hike Has Hidden Stairs, Hilltop Views, And Coffee Stops

Taking just under two hours to walk without stops — and there will be plenty of stops — your urban hike starts off sweet with Whack Donuts! at 4 Embarcadero Center. The Black-owned bakery serves a variety of classic and unique flavors, with vegan and gluten-free options as well. Plan for a morning departure, and treat yourself to a delectable donut breakfast before strolling on to Transamerica Redwood Park. A serene spot in the center of downtown, the gorgeous park is home to over 50 giant redwoods looming over picturesque paths, quiet benches, and a trickling fountain dedicated to Mark Twain. It's also the perfect spot to relax before the ambitious climb up the Vallejo Stairway, which ascends to a sweeping view of the city from Ina Coolbrith Park.

After catching your breath at the top, make your way down for a caffeinated reward at Saint Frank Coffee. Then, continue on to San Francisco's scenic spot with luxe homes, cinematic beauty, and the "crookedest street in the world," Lombard Street. The steep and twisty street is one of the most-photographed in the world, with vibrant flowers and lush shrubbery lining each hairpin curve of the brick-lined road. If you're a Hitchcock fan, be sure to stop at 900 Lombard to see the home of Jimmy Stewart's character's house in "Vertigo." If you continue to the top of the hill, you may experience a little vertigo yourself, but you'll also get a dazzling view of the city and the crooked street below.