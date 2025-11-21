Florida's Eerie Abandoned Amusement Park Holds The Creepy Ruins Of A Once-Thriving Family-Friendly Gem

People typically visit Panama City Beach for its crystal clear waters and natural springs, but there's more to this seaside town than meets the eye. Dig deeper, and you'll find it's also home to an abandoned amusement park from the 1960s: Miracle Strip. Back in the day, folks would come here for kitschy carnival rides and creepy fun houses. Tourism boomed, and visitors flocked to Miracle Strip for its shopping and attractions. Today, there is little evidence of Miracle Strip Amusement Park — except for the eerie remains of the once-thriving attraction.

Florida debuted its first roller coaster at Miracle Strip when it first opened its doors in 1963. "The Starliner" was an instant sensation. After the coaster's success, the park added over 20 more rides and attractions, eventually becoming a full-fledged amusement park. Miracle Strip remained in business for 41 years before closing in 2004 due to rising costs and dwindling crowds, leaving thrill-seekers nostalgic for the all-American amusement park.

There's barely anything left of the park today — just a desolate entrance that once welcomed excited visitors and an abandoned chair lift ride hidden under a significant amount of vegetation overgrowth. One of the few remnants of Miracle Strip's legacy is this rusty relic covered in vines, surrounded by a mini golf course and a water park near the defunct chair lift structure.