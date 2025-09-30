10 Closed American Amusement Parks Thrill Seekers Still Get Nostalgic For

Few places in the Midwest capture the glamour of the Roaring Twenties quite like Indiana's abandoned amusement park, Rose Island. Located in Charlestown, this riverfront escape was developed by businessman David Rose in 1923 and, according to APH.org, "visitors could arrive by automobile, ferry, or even one of the regular steamboat trips offered from ports in Louisville and as far away as Madison, IN." And come they did. In its heyday, families flocked to Rose Island for roller coasters, dance halls, a zoo, a swimming pool, and even a Ferris wheel with beautiful views of the Ohio River.

Sadly, nature had other plans for this vibrant amusement park. In 1937, the Great Flood devastated the Ohio River Valley, extensively damaging Rose Island and effectively leaving it in ruins. The park never reopened. What had been a local hotspot filled with laughter, jazz music, and thrill rides was literally swept away.

Today, the original site of Rose Island has experienced something of a resurgence, as it has been incorporated into the hiking paths at Charlestown State Park. Along Trail #7, signposts mark where rides, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and the lively dance hall once stood. Guests who visit the site feel immense nostalgia for a bygone era, with one Redditor who took a photo with the pool ladder writing, "I get such a rush from touching things like this. Trees too that are smaller in old pictures. It's like time just swirled around those immovable objects." Rose Island may be gone, but even nearly 100 years later, it continues to leave its mark on the Hoosier State.