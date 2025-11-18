A Top Destination To Celebrate Thanksgiving Is A Scenic City On The New England Coast

Thanksgiving enthusiasts know all too well that the holiday is often pushed to the sidelines for Christmas. However, celebrating Thanksgiving can be just as magical as Christmas at the right places, such as to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Located a little over an hour away from Boston, Massachusetts, Country Living ranked it at number 10 on its list of the best Thanksgiving towns in America. Portsmouth, home to less than 100,000 individuals, is a scenic destination that's situated on New Hampshire's Seacoast, sometimes called New England's most underrated charming little coastline.

Dating back to the 1600s, the historic town is Hallmark-esque and boasts Georgian, Greek Revival, and other period architecture styles that dominate New England. Adding to its enchanting allure are the wonderful waterfront views of the Piscataqua River. But that's not all there is to love. Portsmouth, which happens to be PBS icon Samantha Brown's best U.S. destination recommendation, is a vibrant hub of eateries. Thus, your Thanksgiving can be spent enjoying the picturesque surroundings, as well as experiencing the local food scene.

One spot in Portsmouth that's known to offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey and all the trimmings, is Roundabout Diner and Lounge, a 1950s-style establishment with checkered floors and chrome chairs. Listed as one of the top 10 restaurants in the city on Tripadvisor, an individual on Google wrote, "Had Thanksgiving here and it felt like we were part of a very large family." They added, "Food was exceptional." Interested in dining at Roundabout Diner and Lounge for Thanksgiving? Make sure to call the eatery for reservations. Note that they offer Thanksgiving dinner to-go as well.