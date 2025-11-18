A Top Destination To Celebrate Thanksgiving Is A Scenic City On The New England Coast
Thanksgiving enthusiasts know all too well that the holiday is often pushed to the sidelines for Christmas. However, celebrating Thanksgiving can be just as magical as Christmas at the right places, such as to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Located a little over an hour away from Boston, Massachusetts, Country Living ranked it at number 10 on its list of the best Thanksgiving towns in America. Portsmouth, home to less than 100,000 individuals, is a scenic destination that's situated on New Hampshire's Seacoast, sometimes called New England's most underrated charming little coastline.
Dating back to the 1600s, the historic town is Hallmark-esque and boasts Georgian, Greek Revival, and other period architecture styles that dominate New England. Adding to its enchanting allure are the wonderful waterfront views of the Piscataqua River. But that's not all there is to love. Portsmouth, which happens to be PBS icon Samantha Brown's best U.S. destination recommendation, is a vibrant hub of eateries. Thus, your Thanksgiving can be spent enjoying the picturesque surroundings, as well as experiencing the local food scene.
One spot in Portsmouth that's known to offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, complete with turkey and all the trimmings, is Roundabout Diner and Lounge, a 1950s-style establishment with checkered floors and chrome chairs. Listed as one of the top 10 restaurants in the city on Tripadvisor, an individual on Google wrote, "Had Thanksgiving here and it felt like we were part of a very large family." They added, "Food was exceptional." Interested in dining at Roundabout Diner and Lounge for Thanksgiving? Make sure to call the eatery for reservations. Note that they offer Thanksgiving dinner to-go as well.
How to spend Thanksgiving weekend in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Although many of Portsmouth's attractions are closed for the season by the time Thanksgiving rolls around (like the Moffatt-Ladd House & Garden), there are plenty of ways you can spend your holiday weekend. According to Tripadvisor, the best thing to do in the city is visit the Strawbery Banke Museum, a historic site featuring structures from as early as the 17th century. Typically, only open from April to October, the Strawbery Banke Museum offers A History of Thanksgiving guided tour during the month of November, including in the days following the holiday.
The 90-minute excursion ushers visitors into buildings like the William Pitt Tavern, built in 1766, to help attendees better understand the origins of Thanksgiving. "It was done really well and I would say it would be great for a family and kids older than 5," penned a reviewer on Tripadvisor. Tickets can be purchased on the Strawbery Banke Museum's website.
For many, Thanksgiving weekend is a time to shop 'til you drop and that's exactly what you can do in Downtown Portsmouth. There are unique retailers in this area. Pickwick's Mercantile is a seemingly mystical store that sells candles, perfumes, and other gifts. There's also The Spice & Tea Exchange of Portsmouth, where you can purchase a tea blend for a cup that reminds you of Portsmouth every time you take a sip. You'll find Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Downtown, too. The charming venue holds weekly musical performances, including on Thanksgiving weekend.
Plan your Thanksgiving in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Does a Thanksgiving in New England sound like the perfect way to celebrate this holiday? Portsmouth International Airport (PSM), located only a few minutes away from Downtown, offers non-stop flights from locations in Florida including Orlando International Airport (MCO), as well as North Carolina's Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Alternatively, you could fly into the Boston Logan International (BOS) and rent a car to make the short drive to Portsmouth via Interstate 95. Although, keep in mind that the roads in New England can get icy in November.
However, an affordable and convenient option worth looking into if you want to avoid driving altogether is taking a Greyhound from Boston to Portsmouth. Consider booking accommodations in Downtown Portsmouth for your Thanksgiving getaway for easy access to the Strawbery Banke Museum, the city's quaint shops, and eateries like the Clipper Tavern, a local haunt that also serves Thanksgiving dinner. Not to mention you'll be close to the waterfront where you can take a chilly autumn stroll at Prescott Park (dress warmly for the frosty New England weather.)
At the time of this writing, a four-day stay in Portsmouth during Thanksgiving will set you back less than $200 a night. Hotels in the Downtown area include Hotel Thaxter, an art-deco style establishment that has a 4.9 and 4.6 rating on Google and Tripadvisor respectively. If you'd care to check out another New England destination while you're in the area: Epsom, New Hampshire, a quaint little town with idyllic trails and rural charm is less than an hour's drive away from Portsmouth.