New England's Most Underrated, Charming Little Coastline Belongs To This Incredible State
Chances are that you haven't heard of the Seacoast Region of New Hampshire. You wouldn't be the first; this slice of coastal beauty deep in New England is only about 18 miles long. It's common for tourists to fly into the nearest airport — Boston Logan International — and drive straight through the Seacoast Region on their way to Maine. But Portland, Maine, is more than 100 miles away, while Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is half the driving distance. That's less driving for a more unforgettable time.
Summers in the Seacoast Region bring fireworks, lively boardwalks, access to lush natural areas, and a variety of water adventures. With more than 10 beaches in the vicinity and a plethora of enticing, fresh seafood readily accessible, the Seacoast Region has everything you need to make your summer vacation memorable. Why this area of the United States has gone underrated is anyone's guess, especially since it features a secret beach escape of quiet, serene dunes and calm waters.
Visit Portsmouth and New Castle
Portsmouth can be considered the main city in the Seacoast Region. Its walkable cobblestone streets and brick sidewalks hide designer and vintage clothing shops, such as The Vibe Collective, and eclectic gift shops like Pickwick's Mercantile. After taking a dip at Wallis Sands Beach in nearby Rye, you must head to the seafood restaurants in Portsmouth like Surf Seafood, the Atlantic Grill, and Water View Grill. These three, along with many other restaurants in the Seacoast Region, serve locally sourced seafood, promising an authentic New England dining experience.
What makes Portsmouth even greater is its close proximity to New Hampshire's only island town, New Castle. Just a 7-minute drive east, the smallest town in the state gives you unparalleled oceanside vistas. The Great Island Common is a popular attraction for its views of the ocean, the lighthouses, and the Maine coast in the distance. There is a fee of $15.00 per vehicle between May 17 and Indigenous Peoples' Day at the time of this writing, but, as one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "It's worth paying more to get in because it really is a great park in an outstanding location."
If at all possible, you absolutely must stay at Wentworth By The Sea in New Castle. This is where President Roosevelt brokered the end of the Russo-Japanese War in 1905. While the lowest prices hover around $600 a night during the summer, New Castle's coastal jewel offers easy access to beautiful ocean views, a quick drive to downtown Portsmouth, golfing, boating, and hiking, among other outdoor activities.
The Seacoast is a gateway to incredible New Hampshire
New Hampshire can make an argument for having one of the most gorgeous mountain settings in the country. New Hampshire features a hidden oasis of cascading falls and an artsy town situated between the White Mountains. Visitors to the state might be tempted to travel a little over two hours north to hit up these excursions, but curb that feeling and check out the nearby beaches and natural wonders instead.
Hampton Beach is by far the most popular beach in the Seacoast Region, being about a half-hour drive away from Portsmouth. Considered as having one of the country's most classic boardwalks, alongside other all-time beaches like Coney Island, New York, and Ocean City, Maryland. Saltwater taffy and the sounds of pinball machines seem like set pieces straight out of Walter Lang's 1943 classic film, "Coney Island." Get your stretch on in the mornings with yoga on the beach. Or check out the Sand Sculpting Classic with the kiddos. The Hampton Beach Jetty Walk is a popular walk that takes around 13 minutes to complete. It's just under a mile, and it takes you down a rocky jetty that juts out into the ocean. You'll typically find swimmers around the jetty and people fishing.
Make sure to get out into the water, and not just by swimming. Family-owned businesses, such as Al Gauron, offer deep-sea fishing and whale-watching tours. Or you can book a fireworks cruise with them from June through December. And Hampton Beach loves their fireworks; every Wednesday in the summer, from May to early September, the night sky lights up with a special fireworks show. In the Seacoast Region, you can start and end your days with wall-to-wall fun.