New England's Most Underrated, Charming Little Coastline Belongs To This Incredible State

New Hampshire can make an argument for having one of the most gorgeous mountain settings in the country. New Hampshire features a hidden oasis of cascading falls and an artsy town situated between the White Mountains. Visitors to the state might be tempted to travel a little over two hours north to hit up these excursions, but curb that feeling and check out the nearby beaches and natural wonders instead.

Hampton Beach is by far the most popular beach in the Seacoast Region, being about a half-hour drive away from Portsmouth. Considered as having one of the country's most classic boardwalks, alongside other all-time beaches like Coney Island, New York, and Ocean City, Maryland. Saltwater taffy and the sounds of pinball machines seem like set pieces straight out of Walter Lang's 1943 classic film, "Coney Island." Get your stretch on in the mornings with yoga on the beach. Or check out the Sand Sculpting Classic with the kiddos. The Hampton Beach Jetty Walk is a popular walk that takes around 13 minutes to complete. It's just under a mile, and it takes you down a rocky jetty that juts out into the ocean. You'll typically find swimmers around the jetty and people fishing.

Make sure to get out into the water, and not just by swimming. Family-owned businesses, such as Al Gauron, offer deep-sea fishing and whale-watching tours. Or you can book a fireworks cruise with them from June through December. And Hampton Beach loves their fireworks; every Wednesday in the summer, from May to early September, the night sky lights up with a special fireworks show. In the Seacoast Region, you can start and end your days with wall-to-wall fun.