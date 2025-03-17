Samantha Brown's Best US Destination Recommendation Is A Vibrant Hub Of Shops And Eateries

Famed television host and travel expert Samantha Brown knows a thing or two about travel trends, hotspots, and exciting destinations (and how to avoid crowds). Known for her PBS hit show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," the travel host has traveled extensively and covered numerous countries, cities, and towns throughout the years. So it was particularly intriguing to learn what one U.S. destination spot she consistently recommends to friends. In an exclusive interview with Parade Magazine, Brown enthusiastically revealed that Portsmouth, New Hampshire is one of her hidden gems and a favorite to recommend to friends.

She highlighted the city's historic legacy, live entertainment, and shopping as a few of the reasons it's a favorite of hers to recommend. It's perhaps unsurprising that Brown is such a fan of Portsmouth because, while not growing up there, she is a New Hampshire native, having grown up nearby in New Castle. And her enthusiasm for Portsmouth is not unfounded.

Part of the Seacoast Region of New Hampshire, a state known for many underrated hidden scenic gems, Portsmouth has a rich artistic energy, set against the backdrop of its gorgeous coastline. Labeled the cultural and commercial hub of the Seacoast Region, it is a perfect fit for travelers seeking the cultural and dining experiences of a big city without the crowded, hectic energy of a big city. And with three major airports servicing the area, including the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease that offers direct service to Florida and Georgia, getting to Portsmouth is a snap (the other two airports are within an hour's drive, Boston's Logan Airport and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport).