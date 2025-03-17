Samantha Brown's Best US Destination Recommendation Is A Vibrant Hub Of Shops And Eateries
Famed television host and travel expert Samantha Brown knows a thing or two about travel trends, hotspots, and exciting destinations (and how to avoid crowds). Known for her PBS hit show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," the travel host has traveled extensively and covered numerous countries, cities, and towns throughout the years. So it was particularly intriguing to learn what one U.S. destination spot she consistently recommends to friends. In an exclusive interview with Parade Magazine, Brown enthusiastically revealed that Portsmouth, New Hampshire is one of her hidden gems and a favorite to recommend to friends.
She highlighted the city's historic legacy, live entertainment, and shopping as a few of the reasons it's a favorite of hers to recommend. It's perhaps unsurprising that Brown is such a fan of Portsmouth because, while not growing up there, she is a New Hampshire native, having grown up nearby in New Castle. And her enthusiasm for Portsmouth is not unfounded.
Part of the Seacoast Region of New Hampshire, a state known for many underrated hidden scenic gems, Portsmouth has a rich artistic energy, set against the backdrop of its gorgeous coastline. Labeled the cultural and commercial hub of the Seacoast Region, it is a perfect fit for travelers seeking the cultural and dining experiences of a big city without the crowded, hectic energy of a big city. And with three major airports servicing the area, including the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease that offers direct service to Florida and Georgia, getting to Portsmouth is a snap (the other two airports are within an hour's drive, Boston's Logan Airport and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport).
Portsmouth is known for its impressive restaurant culture
In 2023, the city of Portsmouth famously reported having 36,000 restaurant seats, which was notable because the city's population is a little over 22,000 (via Seacoastonline). Making up the 36,000 seats are the city's 300+ restaurants that range from fine dining to pubs, and even breweries. Nestled along the coastline, which contributes to its rich fishing culture, many Portsmouth restaurants use locally sourced ingredients for a farm- and sea-to-table approach to their dishes. The city's restaurant culture is popular enough to have attracted freelance travel writer Ethan Gilsdorf, who wrote about his experience spending 36 hours in the city for The New York Times. Unsurprisingly, much of it included food.
If more than 300 restaurants understandably sounds incredibly daunting, fear not, as Tripadvisor provides a ranking of the top restaurants based on customer reviews. Included is a range of international-inspired cuisine for any palette — such as the Spanish-influenced Cava Tapas & Wine Bar and the Nepalese-influenced Durbar Square Restaurant. Also included is The Library Restaurant, as famous for its venue as its excellent steak. Housed in the historic Rockingham Hotel and known for its white linen service, The Library Restaurant is a must for anyone visiting the city.
Portsmouth's impressive dining scene is about more than food, however. The city, which has an impressive brewing history dating back to the 1800s, has several craft breweries, making its local beer and pub establishments very popular. It's so popular that every year, the city celebrates Beer Week, in collaboration with Seacoast Beer Week.
Portsmouth's rich history is reflected in its art scene
While Portsmouth, like most cities, has its share of nationally renowned brands, it maintains a unique, small-town charm with its vast array of independent shops, many of which can be found along the cobbled streets of Market Square and Congress Street. Everything from trendy fashion to eco-friendly clothing and natural skincare can be found along the city's downtown streets. A few standouts include fine jewelry from the infamous Alie Jewelry (where the owners' roots go back to 1914), Sea Love Portsmouth (where individuals can explore the art of candle-making), and the Portsmouth Fabric Company (renowned for its vast selections of natural-fiber fabric).
Like many independent shops, many of the city's local businesses emphasize the use of local and sustainable products, making it a visitor's dream for finding quality souvenirs. The historic ambiance of Portsmouth with its many historical buildings adds to the delightful shopping experience — from the many historic homes that have since been transformed into museums, performing centers, and more, to the many artists who draw inspiration from the city's seafaring history.
One significant event on the city's calendar is the annual Prescott Park Arts Festival, which is held at the city's legendary Prescott Park. Originally purchased by the Prescott sisters to create a free public park for the community, the festival's mission is to help provide educational and artistic outreach to anyone in need throughout the community. The all-summer festival features everything from concerts to theatre productions and more. With easy accessibility by plane, train, bus, car, or even boat, Portsmouth is the ideal short-trip U.S. destination.