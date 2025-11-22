America's 'Most Resilient Housing Market' Thrives In This Beautiful Lakefront Midwest City
The American housing market has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent data from real estate brokerage, Redfin, the number of homes in America sold above list price has decreased from almost 60% just after 2022 to around 25% in October 2025. More people are also resorting to price drops to sell their homes, as this has increased from around 5% in 2022 to over 20% in the current market. Throughout this struggling market, the lakeside city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin is exceeding expectations.
Milwaukee has actually seen home sales and prices increase by 12% and 8.2%, respectively, in 2025 compared to one year earlier, according to a Redfin press release. This positions it as the most resilient housing market in the country, above close contenders like Chicago, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and New York City. "Unlike much of the country, Milwaukee is not a buyer's market," said W.J. Eulberg, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Milwaukee, in the press release. "While homes no longer get 15 offers and sell for $80,000 over the asking price like they did during the pandemic, they still get snapped up quickly because we continue to face an inventory shortage."
While many homes in America take upwards of two months to sell, according to Zillow, estate agents in Milwaukee have been securing several genuine offers only a few days after listing homes. They also end up selling these properties well over the listing price, sometimes as much as $50,000 above, according to W.J. Eulberg. Milwaukee has numerous popular areas for buyers, including Brookfield, a small city bursting with boutiques and tasty dining that's part of the wider metropolitan area. Milwaukee's lakefront suburbs are also competitive, such as Pewaukee, a lakeside Wisconsin retreat with outdoor adventures and a lively downtown.
Milwaukee's lakefront charms and sights
Milwaukee's proximity to Chicago (it's less than two hours away by car) and its shortage of properties are two reasons its housing market has been so resilient, according to W.J. Eulberg. There's also something utterly charming about the city and its position on the western shore of Lake Michigan. Milwaukee capitalizes on its location with various sandy beaches, where you can play volleyball, enjoy lakefront dining, fire up a grill, and let the kids run about in playgrounds. It also has multiple parks where you can fish, birdwatch, walk, picnic, and even play tennis, golf, or lawn bowls.
The city fosters outdoor recreation with its green spaces along the water. The Seven Bridges Trail outside of downtown thrives with pretty bridges and wildflowers on Lake Michigan, while the Oak Leaf Trail is one of the most accessible for people who use wheelchairs or handcycles. Accessibility is a core part of Milwaukee's lifestyle offering for both residents and visitors. Bradford Beach has a concrete ramp for wheelchairs, while numerous indoor and outdoor pools also have ramps. You can also find accessible fishing piers and adaptive swing sets, golf cars, and ice sleds for year-round fun.
Unsurprisingly, the city also caters to anyone who enjoys getting out on the water. McKinley Marina, about 2 miles from downtown, has permanent berths for locals and temporary ones for visitors. You can launch everything from fishing vessels and sailboats to jet skis and kayaks. You can also fish in about 20 well-stocked lagoons around the city (with proper licensing, of course). Lakefront dining is another beloved staple of Milwaukee life. You can dine at various bars, restaurants, beer gardens, bistros, and cafes overlooking the water. Places like Harbor House provide upscale settings for enjoying fresh seafood and Lake Michigan views while settling into the idyllic Milwaukee lifestyle.