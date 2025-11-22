America's 'Most Resilient Housing Market' Thrives In This Beautiful Lakefront Midwest City

The American housing market has struggled since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent data from real estate brokerage, Redfin, the number of homes in America sold above list price has decreased from almost 60% just after 2022 to around 25% in October 2025. More people are also resorting to price drops to sell their homes, as this has increased from around 5% in 2022 to over 20% in the current market. Throughout this struggling market, the lakeside city of Milwaukee in Wisconsin is exceeding expectations.

Milwaukee has actually seen home sales and prices increase by 12% and 8.2%, respectively, in 2025 compared to one year earlier, according to a Redfin press release. This positions it as the most resilient housing market in the country, above close contenders like Chicago, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and New York City. "Unlike much of the country, Milwaukee is not a buyer's market," said W.J. Eulberg, a Redfin Premier real estate agent in Milwaukee, in the press release. "While homes no longer get 15 offers and sell for $80,000 over the asking price like they did during the pandemic, they still get snapped up quickly because we continue to face an inventory shortage."

While many homes in America take upwards of two months to sell, according to Zillow, estate agents in Milwaukee have been securing several genuine offers only a few days after listing homes. They also end up selling these properties well over the listing price, sometimes as much as $50,000 above, according to W.J. Eulberg. Milwaukee has numerous popular areas for buyers, including Brookfield, a small city bursting with boutiques and tasty dining that's part of the wider metropolitan area. Milwaukee's lakefront suburbs are also competitive, such as Pewaukee, a lakeside Wisconsin retreat with outdoor adventures and a lively downtown.