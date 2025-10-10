Milwaukee's Timeless Suburb Is A Lakeside Wisconsin Retreat With Outdoor Adventures And A Lively Downtown
If you're dreaming of sailing along calm rivers or relaxing on white sand, there's no need to travel far and wide. Less than 20 miles outside of Milwaukee, in the lakefront community of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, you'll find a recreational haven. With the county's largest lake at the forefront and endless local charm, you'll be wondering why you didn't visit this charming destination sooner. Much like Lake Delton, Wisconsin's overlooked waterfront village, Pewaukee is an incredible spot for all sorts of adventures.
Pewaukee has a number of hotel options in town and in the surrounding area. For both entertainment and comfort, stay at The Ingleside Hotel. The 4-star hotel stands out with its very own indoor water park, along with features like an on-site restaurant and free parking. "Rooms were perfect, food was great and reasonable, staff was so nice, and the waterpark was a hit! Will definitely be back," said a past guest on Tripadvisor. If flying in, Pewaukee's closest major airport is Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, located around 25 minutes away by car.
The best outdoor recreation in Pewaukee
Spending lots of time at Pewaukee Lake, the town's cornerstone, is a non-negotiable during your visit. The 2,437-acre lake offers tons of recreational opportunities, from kayaking and boating (check out Beachside Boat Club and Bait for rentals) to wake surfing. If you like fishing, you're really in luck, since Pewaukee Lake is where you'll find the region's biggest population of the nearly three-foot-long muskie fish. You can either go with a local fishing guide (Bitten For Reel Guide Service is a top local choice) or try your luck from one of the public boat landings you'll see throughout the lake.
If you're looking for some beach time, head to Lakefront Park. Entry to the lake's public beach and parking are both free. Just keep in mind that the beach closes at dusk. "Whenever I visit Milwaukee, I make sure we fit in one or two evenings in Pewaukee," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "This is such a peaceful area to wind down by watching spectacular sunsets over the lake with gentle ripples that reflect the beautiful colors." If cruising around the lake with a drink in hand is more your speed, check out The Pintoon, which offers two or four-hour boat rides.
For some fantastic hiking or biking, explore Lake Country Trail, which travels 15 miles from Oconomowoc, a charming city in Wisconsin's Lake Country, to Pewaukee. Surrounded by scenic, gentle slopes and running along a former railway, with occasional lake views, it's the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors. For a shorter trail option, you'll find a few choices within the 48-acre Simmons Woods Park as well.
Explore Pewaukee's vibrant downtown
Much like Algoma, a waterfront getaway with art-filled streets, Pewaukee's downtown is bursting with charm. In the summertime, you can experience the best of Pewaukee's lively community spirit through events like weekly concerts along the waterfront, a water ski show, and a farmers' market. You'll find a number of specialty shops and boutiques throughout town, particularly around Wisconsin Avenue by the lake. Sienna Moon is a popular gift shop for the spiritually inclined, with offerings including crystals, incense, and jewelry. For upscale clothing and accessories, head to the Wooden Hanger, while DesignXChange is a must for home décor.
When it comes to local eats, don't skip 5 O'Clock Club's "Fish Fry Friday," — a Wisconsin tradition — where you can find everything from cod to shrimp, scallops, and more. For some of the town's best lakefront dining, head to Artisan 179, which serves an array of shared plates, salads, and mouthwatering sandwiches. It's technically across Wisconsin Avenue from the beach, but you'll still enjoy great views from its patio. The Beach House Bistro is another gem, where you can find Mediterranean-inspired shared plates with beautiful lakefront charm. "This place was amazing," wrote one reviewer on Yelp. "I am definitely going back whenever I am in the area. The food and service were both phenomenal."