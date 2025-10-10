Milwaukee's Timeless Suburb Is A Lakeside Wisconsin Retreat With Outdoor Adventures And A Lively Downtown

Spending lots of time at Pewaukee Lake, the town's cornerstone, is a non-negotiable during your visit. The 2,437-acre lake offers tons of recreational opportunities, from kayaking and boating (check out Beachside Boat Club and Bait for rentals) to wake surfing. If you like fishing, you're really in luck, since Pewaukee Lake is where you'll find the region's biggest population of the nearly three-foot-long muskie fish. You can either go with a local fishing guide (Bitten For Reel Guide Service is a top local choice) or try your luck from one of the public boat landings you'll see throughout the lake.

If you're looking for some beach time, head to Lakefront Park. Entry to the lake's public beach and parking are both free. Just keep in mind that the beach closes at dusk. "Whenever I visit Milwaukee, I make sure we fit in one or two evenings in Pewaukee," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "This is such a peaceful area to wind down by watching spectacular sunsets over the lake with gentle ripples that reflect the beautiful colors." If cruising around the lake with a drink in hand is more your speed, check out The Pintoon, which offers two or four-hour boat rides.

For some fantastic hiking or biking, explore Lake Country Trail, which travels 15 miles from Oconomowoc, a charming city in Wisconsin's Lake Country, to Pewaukee. Surrounded by scenic, gentle slopes and running along a former railway, with occasional lake views, it's the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors. For a shorter trail option, you'll find a few choices within the 48-acre Simmons Woods Park as well.