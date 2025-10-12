Hidden In Milwaukee's Shadow Is A Small Wisconsin City Bursting With Boutiques And Tasty Dining

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is known for its walkable neighborhoods with serious charm and access to art, history, and sparkling lake views – but step outside this hub and you'll find that the nearby surrounding suburbs and cities have plenty to offer too. One such gem is the small city of Brookfield. Ranked as one of the 100 best small cities in America to live in by WalletHub and selected as a 2022 Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination, Brookfield is a charming and livable place located in Milwaukee's Waukesha County. For anyone looking to get out of the big city for a fresh take on shopping and dining, it's the perfect day-trip destination.

Historically, Brookfield was a peaceful agricultural town – with one notable exception: Al Capone famously lived here at one time, and opened a distillery. Today, this delightful city is known as a retail and business hub and has about 40,000 residents. As a suburb of Milwaukee, Brookfield can be reached in an easy trip from the city: it's around a 22-minute drive, and there's also a public bus. If you're flying in from further afield to nearby Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, you can rent a car or hop in an Uber from the terminals.