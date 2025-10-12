Hidden In Milwaukee's Shadow Is A Small Wisconsin City Bursting With Boutiques And Tasty Dining
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is known for its walkable neighborhoods with serious charm and access to art, history, and sparkling lake views – but step outside this hub and you'll find that the nearby surrounding suburbs and cities have plenty to offer too. One such gem is the small city of Brookfield. Ranked as one of the 100 best small cities in America to live in by WalletHub and selected as a 2022 Discover Wisconsin Choice Destination, Brookfield is a charming and livable place located in Milwaukee's Waukesha County. For anyone looking to get out of the big city for a fresh take on shopping and dining, it's the perfect day-trip destination.
Historically, Brookfield was a peaceful agricultural town – with one notable exception: Al Capone famously lived here at one time, and opened a distillery. Today, this delightful city is known as a retail and business hub and has about 40,000 residents. As a suburb of Milwaukee, Brookfield can be reached in an easy trip from the city: it's around a 22-minute drive, and there's also a public bus. If you're flying in from further afield to nearby Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, you can rent a car or hop in an Uber from the terminals.
Enjoy some retail therapy at Brookfield's boutiques
Fortunately, shopping in Brookfield is made easy (shopaholics might say too easy) by the city's numerous shopping centers, where appealing boutiques and brands are clustered. Start your day by perusing the offerings at The Corners of Brookfield, a walkable town center shopping mall boasting popular clothing stores like Anthropologie and Free People, jewelry retailer Kendra Scott, a multitude of food and drink choices, and even an improv comedy venue. No matter your personal style or what you're looking to find, there's something for everyone at this expansive, welcoming complex.
If you're still itching for more, make your way to Galleria West Shopping Center, which spotlights independent merchants ranging from bridal attire to shoes to lingerie and more. Over the past 30 years, Galleria West has prided itself on being comprised of locally owned and operated retailers — an increasing rarity in this day and age. As their tagline puts it: "Seek local, Shop local, Enjoy local."
Enjoy Brookfield's many culinary offerings
It's not just retail establishments that Brookfield is bursting with — this vibrant city is also home to plenty of dining options, so you can take your pick. Kick your morning off on the right foot with coffee and a croissant from European-style cafe Fresh Baked, or enjoy an innovative beverage from Goddess and the Baker. This delightful cafe serves creative specials like flavored cold foam lattes, along with a full menu of breakfast and lunch dishes. Those with a sweet tooth will love a treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes, where (you guessed it) all manner of mouthwatering bundt cakes are available. If you're gluten-free, fear not: there's always Amandine, a French patisserie where you can grab a box of gluten-free macarons. For a slower-paced morning meal, another great option is perennially popular brunch spot Mimosa.
For dinner, snag a table at Belair Cantina and tuck into stellar Mexican food — it may not be the local Mexican eats of a beach in Oaxaca, but rest assured, Belair Cantina is a Wisconsin classic. Or, enjoy some moules-frites at Café Hollander. Situated in the Corners of Brookfield shopping center, Café Hollander has multi-level seating, including a roof deck and street-facing patio, as well as cozy heated domes perfect for those icy Wisconsin winters.