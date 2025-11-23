Buffalo's Reimagined Riverfront Park Is A Lively Escape With Outdoor Fun, Local Flavors, And Skyline Views
Buffalo sits on the shores of Lake Erie, which makes the city a sought-after destination during warmer months. For many locals and visitors, the obvious place to go is Buffalo Harbor State Park, a fun-filled escape for water enthusiasts, but if you want a slightly more chill vibe with fewer people, you might be better off driving five minutes further north to Wilkeson Pointe. The park first opened in 2013 after the city converted an ice boom storage area into a grassy lakeside recreation space. While it's been a staple of Buffalo's lakefront since then, it reopened in July 2025 after an $11 million renovation that took around two years to complete.
You can now enjoy a completely revamped Wilkeson Pointe, designed to enhance lakeside recreation and entertainment. This reimagining of the 7-acre park includes a new beer garden called Perro and Poni. It has a patio overlooking the lake, as well as outdoor seating where you can wriggle your toes in the sand. Some of the pre-existing walking and cycling paths have been repositioned closer to the water and elevated so people can enjoy the views more. More native plants throughout the space also create thriving ecosystems for flora and fauna.
"It looks awesome," said one resident, Mike Sullivan, to 7 News WKBW. "Totally different with the restaurant over there." Other additions include the park golf facility and more seasonal events, such as volleyball competitions and live music. Old favorites haven't been lost in the redesign, so you can still relax and sunbathe on an open lawn, play volleyball, and rent kayaks or bicycles. Free fitness classes are also held here during the season, so you can enjoy some pilates and yoga overlooking the water. Watching the sunset is still a big draw, just with more vantage points.
What to know before visiting Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo
Whether you're fishing, cycling, or simply enjoying a lakeside stroll, Wilkeson Pointe offers plenty of ways to make the most of a bright summer day. The park is open from sunrise to sunset and welcomes walkers, cyclists, rollerbladers, and skateboarders onto its pathways. You can also fish and launch kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards at dedicated areas, so there are various ways to spend your time here.
Unfortunately, Perro and Poni hasn't won over diners so far. At the time of this writing, it has a middling 2.7 stars on Google from 16 reviews. People have complained about the quality of the food and the high price, but they do appreciate the water views, especially at sunset. There are better places to dine around the city, such as Kenmore, a walkable Buffalo village with diverse eats and cafes.
Note that when you visit Wilkeson Pointe, you can't drink alcohol outside the licensed areas or bring any in from outside the beer garden. You also can't start your own barbecue, so it's better to come prepared with packed food and a picnic blanket. If you're flying in from out of state, the closest airport is Buffalo Niagara International Airport, located about 20 minutes from Wilkeson Pointe. For nearby lodging, consider staying at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM Harborcenter for upscale waterfront views or the Hotel at the Lafayette for a historic downtown experience just a short drive away. Wilkeson Point is also only 2.6 miles from Downtown Buffalo, where you can find the Anchor Bar, one of the stops on the Buffalo Wing Trail.