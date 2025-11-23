Between Bend And Eugene Is Oregon's Magical Forest With Year-Round Hot Springs

Hidden in Oregon's Cascade Mountains is a national forest popular for its plethora of recreation and beauty. The gorgeous Willamette National Forest is also home to a series of cascading hot springs called Terwilliger Hot Springs, also known as Cougar Hot Springs. A short 1-mile out-and-back hike leads you past the Cougar Reservoir, a small lagoon with a stunning backdrop of the forest and Rider Creek Falls. After an easy, uphill hike, visitors are rewarded with six natural pools, with temperatures ranging from a steamy 100 degrees Fahrenheit at the top hot springs to the cooler pools that cascade below.

To reach the springs, most visitors use Eugene as their starting point, since it's only about 65 miles east of the city, whereas it takes about two hours from Bend. Fly into Eugene Airport (Oregon's second largest airport), from where you can easily rent a car. From Eugene, continue on Highway 126, and take a right on Cougar Dam Road, also known as Forest Road 19. Then, take a slight right onto Aufderheide Road for about 7 miles until you reach the pay station and parking lot.

After your hot springs adventure, continue on OR-126 about 20 miles to reach the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway, a dramatic Central Oregon route that boasts bright blue lakes, lava landscapes, and snow-capped volcanoes. Anytime of year is good to go because the springs are open year-round. However, during the winter months, the access road on Aufderheide Drive is not maintained for snow and ice, so it's best to check road and weather conditions beforehand.