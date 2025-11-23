Between Bend And Eugene Is Oregon's Magical Forest With Year-Round Hot Springs
Hidden in Oregon's Cascade Mountains is a national forest popular for its plethora of recreation and beauty. The gorgeous Willamette National Forest is also home to a series of cascading hot springs called Terwilliger Hot Springs, also known as Cougar Hot Springs. A short 1-mile out-and-back hike leads you past the Cougar Reservoir, a small lagoon with a stunning backdrop of the forest and Rider Creek Falls. After an easy, uphill hike, visitors are rewarded with six natural pools, with temperatures ranging from a steamy 100 degrees Fahrenheit at the top hot springs to the cooler pools that cascade below.
To reach the springs, most visitors use Eugene as their starting point, since it's only about 65 miles east of the city, whereas it takes about two hours from Bend. Fly into Eugene Airport (Oregon's second largest airport), from where you can easily rent a car. From Eugene, continue on Highway 126, and take a right on Cougar Dam Road, also known as Forest Road 19. Then, take a slight right onto Aufderheide Road for about 7 miles until you reach the pay station and parking lot.
After your hot springs adventure, continue on OR-126 about 20 miles to reach the McKenzie Pass-Santiam Pass Scenic Byway, a dramatic Central Oregon route that boasts bright blue lakes, lava landscapes, and snow-capped volcanoes. Anytime of year is good to go because the springs are open year-round. However, during the winter months, the access road on Aufderheide Drive is not maintained for snow and ice, so it's best to check road and weather conditions beforehand.
How to experience the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The trail to the Terwilliger Hot Springs starts across the street from the parking lot and pay station. For $12 per person, you get a wristband that gives you two-hour access to soak and explore the springs, and no passes are honored here. The half-mile trail is an uphill hike that takes about 20 minutes through the forest. It's a good idea to bring hiking shoes and water shoes, as the rocks in the springs can be sharp. To get from pool to pool, you'll have to maneuver over slippery rocks.
Once you reach the hot springs, you'll first stumble upon the upper pool where water flows in at its hottest, often around 112 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll find platform areas in between some of the cascading pools to store your belongings and change if necessary. The six rock-walled shallow pools are about 3 feet deep and range from 3 to 12 feet across. Each cascading pool gets progressively cooler, with the lowest level averaging around 85 degrees Fahrenheit. It's recommended to come early in the morning, especially if you want a bit of privacy, as the trail is capped at 50 hikers at a time.
Clothing is optional here, as long as you can't be seen from the highway, but be sure not to make these common mistakes when you go nude for the first time when visiting the springs. You'll also want to keep in mind that pets, alcohol, and camping at the springs is prohibited. The springs are only open during the day and close at sundown. It's also important to note that on Thursdays, the hot springs are closed from 8 a.m. to noon for a weekly cleaning.
Where to stay near Terwilliger Hot Springs
For those who want easy access to the springs, there are a few nearby campgrounds to choose from. The closest campground, found on the east bank of the east side of the Cougar Reservoir, is the Cougar Crossing Campground. It has 11 sites available for either tents or RVs, with picnic tables and vault toilets. For a more private campsite with easy access to the lake, head to the nearby Sunnyside Campground. Set up a tent at one of its 13 sites, which provide picnic tables, fire rings, and one vault toilet to share with the other campers.
Located about 13 miles from the trailhead, the Loloma Lodge has retro 1960s-era riverside cottages and rustic log cabins. Built in 1927, the cozy Family Cabin features a master bedroom, a loft area with two additional beds, and a fully equipped modern kitchen with a wood-burning stone fireplace. For larger groups, rent the entire lodge, a historic two-story log cabin that sleeps up to 12 guests in 3 bedrooms. Craftsmanship is shown in every detail, from its 30-foot wooden-beam vaulted ceilings to its massive stone fireplaces and multiple porches.
If you can't get enough of natural springs, head to the Belknap Hot Springs Resort, next, which has two hot spring-fed swimming pools. Located just 20 miles away from the Terwilliger entrance, you can soak up the surroundings in a more hotel-style setting with all the modern amenities. If you no longer feel like roughing it, you can book a stay here for around $215 a night. This grants you access to a mini fridge, a microwave, a plush king-sized bed, a Jacuzzi tub, and continental breakfast.