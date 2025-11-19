The 5 Best Camping Gear Deals From REI's Big 2025 Holiday Sale

To choose the best products from this year's REI holiday sale, I first looked at the bottom lines. There are thousands of deals, so I first narrowed the list to items with savings of 25% or more. That's how the Exped mat made the list. You can save over $100 if you buy that bed during the holiday sale. Secondly, I am an REI junkie who tries to stop by the stores bi-weekly to check out their "Re/Supply" sections. Of course, I come for the garage sale and end up perusing the store's entire collection, so I know from experience that some items on this list, like the Patagonia sweater, are rarely on sale.

Next, I sorted through our items and selected things that I, or voices within the outdoor space, feel are exceptionally useful. We don't want to buy something just because it's on sale. We want to buy genuinely handy products that are also on sale. That's how the merino wool shirts and JBL speaker ended up on the list. Anyone who wants to spend time outside should invest in more merino, and I would recommend any backpacker buy that speaker at full price, so when I saw it was going for about $20 off, I debated getting a second one.

I also distinguished products that were on sale solely for this holiday promotion. There are hundreds of other pretty crazy deals going on at REI, like 75% off this North Face Shirt, but the REI website lists the product as discontinued. I kept this article focused on items that are on sale for reasons other than being discontinued.

The final factor for our rankings was the product's relevance to camping trips. Again, there are hundreds and hundreds of sales at REI right now. I could make separate articles for biking, kayaking, climbing, and numerous other categories. So, the final cut for this particular piece was to look at all the sales and identify which products I would tell someone to buy first if they wanted to do more camping. That's how the first aid kit made the list. It's one of the best pieces of camping gear you can own, and one of the first things you should buy when you begin your camping journey.