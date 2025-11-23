Three Popular East Coast States Rank Among The Best In America For The Cheapest Flights

The search for a cheap flight is a daily struggle when you're in trip-planning mode. It's exciting, but it can also be exhausting. From small destinations with tiny airports to commercialized landmarks, it can be a real game of strategy. NetCredit, a lender company, ranked the least expensive airports for domestic flights in America, and a few East Coast states topped the charts: New Jersey (No. 2), Massachusetts (No. 9), and New York (No. 10). Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland, and Pennsylvania also cracked the top 13, coming in at No. 5, 11, 12, and 13, respectively. The evidence says that behind Hawaii, which scored No. 1, the Northeastern U.S. is the cheapest place to fly from in the country.

NetCredit collected its data from federal organizations, gathering the average flight prices per state using the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. To interpret how affordable this is for the general public, it used the U.S. Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics to decipher the average hours worked along with the local wages by state to compare to the average fares in each state.

Overall, NetCredit found that New Jersey's average domestic fare was $308.70, whereas Massachusetts' is $369.14, and New York's is $377.87. Based on the hours worked to afford a ticket, New Jersey reigns supreme, with the least amount at 8.41 hours. Massachusetts sits at 9.24 hours, and New York at 9.75 hours. So whether you're deciding between John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia (LGA), Newark (EWR), or Boston Logan (BOS), the flight prices won't be your biggest concern.