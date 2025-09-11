New Yorkers Can't Stand JFK Airport's Inconvenient New Rideshare Pickup Policy

If you're trying to decide between New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA), you might want to consider how you'll get out of the airport once you arrive. At JFK, depending on the terminal you're flying into, you might not get a rideshare at the curb.The change has left many New Yorkers unhappy with the added hassle.

Here's what's different: If you arrive at Terminal 4 between noon and 2 a.m., you must take a shuttle bus to reach the rideshare pickup area. At Terminals 5 and 7, you have to take the AirTrain to the rideshare lot. The policy was put in place to help ease congestion during airport renovations. It may be working, but it's also getting on travelers' nerves and potentially costing them more money.

Some people might argue that the change isn't a big deal — why not just take the NYC subway system? After all, the AirTrain connects to the Howard Beach station, where you can transfer to the A line. But depending on your destination, that can be time-consuming, taking an hour or more. As one Reddit user pointed out, that's a lot to deal with, especially if you have luggage in tow. Having personally hauled a giant backpack and suitcase out of JFK and into the city — onto the train, then the subway, and then several blocks on foot — I can say getting a ride makes life significantly easier. This change just makes a long travel day even longer.