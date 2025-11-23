A Top Ohio College Town Is A Suburb Of Cleveland Known For Charming Vibes And Local Shops
Ohio is a state with many appealing attractions. From Kings Island amusement park in the fall to the "bratwurst capital of America" that is Bucyrus, the Buckeye State is loaded with destinations perfect for any traveler. One particular town that's a must-visit is right in Cleveland. With a population of just over 13,500 as of 2023, University Heights has an A+ rating by Niche thanks to great nightlife, safety, and diversity, resulting in a ranking of 16th Best Place to Live in the Cleveland Area.
University Heights is a top Ohio college town centered around John Carroll University, a private Jesuit university founded in 1886 and named after Archbishop John Carroll, the first Bishop of Baltimore. There's strong college-town energy, with active student life, athletics, and academic events happening year-round. The variety of local bookstores, coffee shops, and parks, mostly walkable, help give University Heights its close-knit feel. For example, one local favorite is Bialy's Bagels (owned by two sisters since 2017) where they sell a variety of bagels, sandwiches, and schmears. The architecture in the area adds to the charm as the streets are lined by distinctive brick colonial buildings and Tudor-style houses.
You'll also find great places to eat nearby, like Sauce the City, which is a great choice just 11 miles away from town, serving up delicious chicken sandwiches and burgers. If you are wanting to travel to University Heights, then your best bet is to fly to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), which is about 20 miles away from the town.
Local shops and attractions in University Heights
One of the best parks in University Heights is Walter Stinson Community Park. It's a great stop for visitors, with a native pollinator garden filled with butterflies and bees, and a gazebo for gatherings and concerts. There's also child-friendly spaces like a toddler playground and a "nature play area," plus bike racks for cyclists and a perimeter walking track. There are also shops in University Square, a large shopping center in University Heights with major retailers that include chain stores like Whole Foods and Target. You'll also find Nicholas Jewelers, a top purveyor of custom jewelry shopping, and Chocolate Emporium, known for its artisan-crafted dark chocolates that include dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and certified kosher products.
Near University Heights there are plenty of other exciting attractions. Cleveland Museum of Art is only 4 miles away and a must-visit for museum lovers thanks to comprehensive art collections from all over the world and across time. It sits in University Circle, a hub for arts and culture in the city that offers a plethora of places to visit like the Cleveland Botanical Garden, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and the Severance Music Center, where the Cleveland Orchestra performs. Another great option is one of the country's first indoor shopping centers, the Arcade. The Arcade is a magnificent destination with Victorian-era architecture built in 1890 that is topped by a glass skylight and filled with tons of places to go shopping.
Where to eat and where to stay in University Heights
Finding good places to stay in University Heights might be difficult, but luckily the town is right near the most affordable midwest travel destination, Cleveland. If you're wanting to spend the night in University Heights there are not many options directly in the area, but there are lovely options for lodging nearby. Glidden House is only about 4 miles from University Heights. Glidden House is a historic mansion-turned-boutique hotel built in 1910 that will take visitors back to the early 20th century. While the eclectic French Gothic building once served as a home for the Glidden Family, guests today will love the historic charm that blends perfectly with modern comfort. Amenities here include various mansion suites as well as a concierge, a wet bar, and a daily breakfast.
Another great option for lodging is Clifford House Private Home B&B which is ranked number one on Tripadvisor's list of Best Value Bed and Breakfasts. Located in Ohio City, this Queen Anne–style architectural private home has rooms that have been customized over the years, each one furnished with local art. The owner cooks a unique breakfast every morning which includes local and organic ingredients. If you're craving personal feel and warm hospitality then this is a great choice. Finally there's a Hyatt Regency in the Arcade for a standard chain hotel experience.
If you're looking for some great places to eat near University Heights then Gigi's on Fairmount is ranked number two out of the best restaurants in Cleveland Heights on Tripadvisor and is only two miles away from the town. Filled with crystal chandeliers and small tables, this establishment serves up soups, salads, paninis, and signature bruschetta boards that Cleveland Magazine has called "inventive."