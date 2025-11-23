A Top Ohio College Town Is A Suburb Of Cleveland Known For Charming Vibes And Local Shops

Ohio is a state with many appealing attractions. From Kings Island amusement park in the fall to the "bratwurst capital of America" that is Bucyrus, the Buckeye State is loaded with destinations perfect for any traveler. One particular town that's a must-visit is right in Cleveland. With a population of just over 13,500 as of 2023, University Heights has an A+ rating by Niche thanks to great nightlife, safety, and diversity, resulting in a ranking of 16th Best Place to Live in the Cleveland Area.

University Heights is a top Ohio college town centered around John Carroll University, a private Jesuit university founded in 1886 and named after Archbishop John Carroll, the first Bishop of Baltimore. There's strong college-town energy, with active student life, athletics, and academic events happening year-round. The variety of local bookstores, coffee shops, and parks, mostly walkable, help give University Heights its close-knit feel. For example, one local favorite is Bialy's Bagels (owned by two sisters since 2017) where they sell a variety of bagels, sandwiches, and schmears. The architecture in the area adds to the charm as the streets are lined by distinctive brick colonial buildings and Tudor-style houses.

You'll also find great places to eat nearby, like Sauce the City, which is a great choice just 11 miles away from town, serving up delicious chicken sandwiches and burgers. If you are wanting to travel to University Heights, then your best bet is to fly to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), which is about 20 miles away from the town.