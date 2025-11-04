'The Bratwurst Capital Of America' Is A Vibrant Ohio City With Murals, A Festival, And Local Flavor
Apparently, the title of "Bratwurst Capital" has become highly sought-after, as many cities are vying for it. In Germany, both Bavaria and Thuringia claim they invented it first, while Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is self-deemed as the "Bratwurst Capital of the World." At least when it comes to the United States, the Ohio city of Bucyrus has earned the nickname of "the Bratwurst Capital of America," thanks to its multi-day festival dedicated to the German sausage. While the Crawford County destination is big on celebrating the meaty goodness, its colorful murals also make it an unforgettable city. With fascinating museums, 1950s nostalgia, and plenty of good food, Bucyrus makes for a wonderful escape.
Most cities with peculiar names usually have a story behind them, but the origin of Bucyrus is still subject to debate. One theory says that Colonel James Kilbourne named it after the Persian general Cyrus, with the prefix "bu," short for "beautiful." Others state that it's inspired by the Egyptian city, Busiris — either way, its name is no spelling mistake. From its first settlement in 1819 to the German immigrants who brought their recipes a decade later, Bucyrus has become a beloved getaway for those who wish to combine their love for food with art.
You can reach Bucyrus via Columbus, located just over an one-hour drive away. Cleveland is about 105 miles from the city, while the drive from Dayton, which has one of the lowest costs of living in the country, takes two hours. Top-rated accommodations in Bucyrus include Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Quality Inn, and the boutique HideAway Country Inn; more options are available on Airbnb that cater to a variety of budgets.
Admire Bucyrus' unique murals and attractions
The best way to check out the murals in Bucyrus is by going for a walk down Sandusky Avenue. Eric Grohe is the mastermind behind the lively creations. As you're strolling, you'll spot the first artwork right before you reach the Galen Street intersection; "Liberty Remembers" has graced the street since 2001. This mural pays homage to living and late veterans from the American Revolution all the way to the 21st century. The artwork depicts Lady Liberty standing on a globe as she embraces a dying soldier draped with the U.S. flag.
Only a five-minute walk away is the 34-foot-high and 130-foot-wide "Great American Crossroads" mural. This iconic installation shows all the attractions, industries, historical events, and key figures that have made the city what it is today — look closely, and you'll find allusions to General Dwight Eisenhower and Thomas Edison. Another short walk will bring you to the last showpiece: the "Schines Art Park Mural." At first glance, it looks like a regular wall of a building, but in fact, the windows and the silhouettes are 3D paintings. This mural references the golden age of film — an appropriate tribute to the Schines Theater.
Along with the paintings, there's a hidden gem in a gas station that will transport you to another time. While you're going for a drive, make a stop at Carl's Gas Station and 50's Memories. Similar to the quirky relics at Montana's Miracle of America Museum, these stops in Bucyrus boast retro Americana vibes. The walls are plastered with 1950s mementos like Route 66 memorabilia and Coca-Cola souvenirs.
Bucyrus' iconic bratwurst festival
One of the city's biggest draws is the annual Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival in August. This gathering has taken place since 1968, complete with contests, art and craft shows, bike rides, color runs, and parades. The whole family can enjoy the festival rides and live entertainment, indulging in delicious bratwursts that are best paired with a cold pint of beer. There's even a crowning ceremony for the Bratwurst princess and queen.
Of course, if you are craving something other than brats, there are plenty of local eateries. Kibby's Grill is a great spot for American fare — their smashburgers are always a hit, and the hot dogs are super satisfying. Little Athens Greek Restaurant serves up appetizing fare, including gyros, souvlakis, and spanakopitas. Craving Chinese? Main Moon is an affordable option with classic Chinese American dishes to satisfy your hunger.
There's more to do than just eat while in town — learn about the history of Bucyrus at the Scroggs House Museum, maintained by the Bucyrus Historical Society. The museum features artifacts like early maps of the city, old relics from regional artisans, and musical instruments that once belonged to the city's residents. One of the coolest exhibits here is the 1869 Silsby steam fire engine. The Crawford Antique Farm Museum is worth visiting, too, where you'll get to see vintage agricultural tools and machinery that helped develop the industry back in its heyday.