'The Bratwurst Capital Of America' Is A Vibrant Ohio City With Murals, A Festival, And Local Flavor

Apparently, the title of "Bratwurst Capital" has become highly sought-after, as many cities are vying for it. In Germany, both Bavaria and Thuringia claim they invented it first, while Sheboygan, Wisconsin, is self-deemed as the "Bratwurst Capital of the World." At least when it comes to the United States, the Ohio city of Bucyrus has earned the nickname of "the Bratwurst Capital of America," thanks to its multi-day festival dedicated to the German sausage. While the Crawford County destination is big on celebrating the meaty goodness, its colorful murals also make it an unforgettable city. With fascinating museums, 1950s nostalgia, and plenty of good food, Bucyrus makes for a wonderful escape.

Most cities with peculiar names usually have a story behind them, but the origin of Bucyrus is still subject to debate. One theory says that Colonel James Kilbourne named it after the Persian general Cyrus, with the prefix "bu," short for "beautiful." Others state that it's inspired by the Egyptian city, Busiris — either way, its name is no spelling mistake. From its first settlement in 1819 to the German immigrants who brought their recipes a decade later, Bucyrus has become a beloved getaway for those who wish to combine their love for food with art.

You can reach Bucyrus via Columbus, located just over an one-hour drive away. Cleveland is about 105 miles from the city, while the drive from Dayton, which has one of the lowest costs of living in the country, takes two hours. Top-rated accommodations in Bucyrus include Holiday Inn Express and Suites, Quality Inn, and the boutique HideAway Country Inn; more options are available on Airbnb that cater to a variety of budgets.