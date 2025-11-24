Travelers Swear By A Wild Physics Trick To Help Find Your Car From Far Away (And It Actually Works)

Some travel inconveniences are universal, from long lines at the airport to forgetting where you parked your car. But did you know that there's a weird science hack that can help you find your car even from a distance? While this hack has been around for several years, it most recently blew up thanks to a TikTok video posted by Boston's Museum of Science in 2023. In the video, scientist Alex Dainis explains how she uses her head to find her car. Literally.

She demonstrates the difference between pressing the car remote button from a distance and doing the same again, but with the car key fob pressed against her head this time. She's clearly out of range both times, but the car still unlocks when the remote is pressed against her head. "The electromagnetic waves from your car remote interact with the water molecules in your head," she explains. "This moves them around. This movement creates a wave that adds together with the remote wave, amplifying it and increasing its range."

Dainis isn't the only one to test this hack. Eighteen years ago, the famous British car show "Top Gear" also conducted its own test, accompanied by its host Jeremy Clarkson's hysterical cackling when it worked. Since then, many others have also found this unusual hack to work even in crowded parking lots.