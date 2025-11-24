Travelers Swear By A Wild Physics Trick To Help Find Your Car From Far Away (And It Actually Works)
Some travel inconveniences are universal, from long lines at the airport to forgetting where you parked your car. But did you know that there's a weird science hack that can help you find your car even from a distance? While this hack has been around for several years, it most recently blew up thanks to a TikTok video posted by Boston's Museum of Science in 2023. In the video, scientist Alex Dainis explains how she uses her head to find her car. Literally.
She demonstrates the difference between pressing the car remote button from a distance and doing the same again, but with the car key fob pressed against her head this time. She's clearly out of range both times, but the car still unlocks when the remote is pressed against her head. "The electromagnetic waves from your car remote interact with the water molecules in your head," she explains. "This moves them around. This movement creates a wave that adds together with the remote wave, amplifying it and increasing its range."
Dainis isn't the only one to test this hack. Eighteen years ago, the famous British car show "Top Gear" also conducted its own test, accompanied by its host Jeremy Clarkson's hysterical cackling when it worked. Since then, many others have also found this unusual hack to work even in crowded parking lots.
How reliable is this car remote hack?
The car key fob trick also works when the keys are held against the chin, as demonstrated in an explanation by Discovery's Science Channel. The folks at Remcom, an electromagnetic simulation software company, confirmed it in their own experiment. Other variations of the hack — like holding the car key fob against the chest or throat — didn't always have the same result, possibly because there wasn't enough water to work with.
But does it work every time? This question sparked a spirited discussion on Stack Exchange, where people conducted their own experiments to test the limits of the car remote hack. One user found that holding the car key fob flat against his temple extended its range the most and proved more reliable than holding it against the chin or chest. His theory was supported by an experiment conducted by Altair, an information technology company, which also found the temple region to be the most reliable.
So for the most reliable results, hold your car key fob to your temple or chin the next time you choose to park at the airport. If you're unsure about the safety of using yourself as an electromagnetic conductor, you can also use a plastic water bottle for the same effect. For more travel science hacks, learn how to start a fire with just four items.