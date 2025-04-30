The Secret To Skipping Long Airport Security Lines Could Be Just A Few Clicks Away

Whether you're excited to fly across the United States to beat the heat at a national park or are jetting off on a South America bucket list adventure, there's nothing that can ruin the mood faster than being in the back of a snaking TSA line. While programs such as TSA PreCheck are beloved by frequent travelers for cutting time in line and removing stress, not all of the over 2 million passengers passing through U.S. airports every day use expedited screening. For passengers who do not have PreCheck, there is a travel hack to cut down on the stress of waiting in lines, especially during the busy summer travel season. And unlike TSA Precheck, it's completely free and can be done on your phone or your computer.

If you're flying out of JFK, LAX, Denver, Orlando, Seattle, Phoenix, and some major international airports in Canada or Western Europe, visit your airport's website a few days before departure to make a reservation at the security checkpoint. Once you've checked in, head to the designated area at the security line at the allotted time and show the agent your QR code to enter the general security lane. As you clear security, have peace of mind that your group won't back up the entire line. Note that not all flights or terminals are eligible, and TSA Precheck members will have to take off their shoes and take out their computers.