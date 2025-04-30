The Secret To Skipping Long Airport Security Lines Could Be Just A Few Clicks Away
Whether you're excited to fly across the United States to beat the heat at a national park or are jetting off on a South America bucket list adventure, there's nothing that can ruin the mood faster than being in the back of a snaking TSA line. While programs such as TSA PreCheck are beloved by frequent travelers for cutting time in line and removing stress, not all of the over 2 million passengers passing through U.S. airports every day use expedited screening. For passengers who do not have PreCheck, there is a travel hack to cut down on the stress of waiting in lines, especially during the busy summer travel season. And unlike TSA Precheck, it's completely free and can be done on your phone or your computer.
If you're flying out of JFK, LAX, Denver, Orlando, Seattle, Phoenix, and some major international airports in Canada or Western Europe, visit your airport's website a few days before departure to make a reservation at the security checkpoint. Once you've checked in, head to the designated area at the security line at the allotted time and show the agent your QR code to enter the general security lane. As you clear security, have peace of mind that your group won't back up the entire line. Note that not all flights or terminals are eligible, and TSA Precheck members will have to take off their shoes and take out their computers.
How to speed through security
The summer months are normally the busiest travel season of the year. The summer of 2025 will likely not be an exception, with about 44% of Americans planning to travel, per NerdWallet. Due to TSA's enforcement of the Real ID Act starting May 7, 2025, security lines across the country may slow down. If you aren't sure your state ID meets the requirements, look for a gold star in the upper right-hand corner. Some other forms of acceptable IDs include passports, Department of Defense IDs, Global Entry Cards, and Green Cards. If you're flying this summer, have a plan in place. There are tips to speed through TSA, and remember that major U.S. airlines generally advise passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure. However, you can also try a viral TikTok trend of arriving at the airport just before departure.
There are some positive changes that may soon speed up security checkpoints. Last year, the TSA introduced new Computed Tomography (CT) machines at dozens of airports, meaning fewer manual inspections and objects being taken out of bags, speeding up the overall screening process. In case you've lost or misplaced your ID or just want to keep your wallet safely packed away, some airports will accept passengers' digital ID from a growing number of states to pass through the security checkpoint. Travelers who can't meet the new requirements should expect delays.