This 'Handshake To The Crystal Coast' Is A Charming North Carolina Town With Outdoor Adventures
Newport, North Carolina, is a hidden gem that should be on everyone's radar. As the primary point of entry to the Southern Outer Banks from the west, Newport serves as an introductory town (or "handshake") to the 85-mile stretch of shoreline, nicknamed the "Crystal Coast" for its pristine waters. Ranking site Niche calls Newport one of the best places to live in North Carolina, noting its popularity with retirees, low cost of living, and above-average schools.
It's also a great place to visit, particularly if you're looking for a family-friendly beach getaway with a unique natural environment. Technically 20 minutes inland, Newport is a quaint town within easy driving distance of multiple opportunities for outdoor adventure, such as the warm turquoise waters and vibrant sunsets of Emerald Isle Beach, which is less than 30 minutes away by car. The town of Newport itself also has a lot to offer, with unique shopping and a veteran-owned brewery.
Plants, pints, and a serene farm stay in Newport, North Carolina
Come for the plants and stay for the live music, family trivia, or a candle-making class at Carolina Home and Garden. This destination boutique garden store in Newport has a calendar stuffed full of engaging events, a full bar that serves coffee drinks and botanical cocktails, plus a rotating schedule of local food trucks.
In downtown Newport, veteran-owned Shortway Brewing Co. is your one-stop hop shop with over a dozen hand-crafted beers on tap. Owners Matt and Lindsay Shortway go big on backyard neighborhood hangout vibes, hosting a running club, book club, and other community events. Google reviewers laud the brewery's extensive beer selection and family-friendly, dog-friendly beer garden.
Turn your lodging choice into an experience with a cozy, chic farm stay at The Cottage at Weeks Farm. Guests on Airbnb say they loved the goats and walking around the grounds. Or consider a full immersion into nature and camp on the banks of the Newport River at Oyster Point Campground. If you want to camp, but don't love roughing it, check out the essential camping equipment for vacationing like royalty.
Explore a coastal forest and the Atlantic coast not far from Newport
Nature lovers will appreciate the various ways to experience the Newport area's unique coastal forest terrain. A few miles northwest of Newport city center, Croatan National Forest is one of four national forests in North Carolina, and is Eastern America's only true coastal national forest. Visitors can fish, hike, and canoe their way through 160,000 acres of pine forest, saltwater estuaries, bogs, and raised swamps.
A quick drive from Newport, Emerald Isle's 12 miles of shoreline has plenty of access points and parks with picnic pavilions, playgrounds, and volleyball courts. Bring your bike and wind your way down the coast on The Emerald Path, an 11-mile bike path that starts on the outskirts of Indian Beach and travels down to The Point at Bogue Inlet, one of Emerald Isle's most popular beaches. While some Tripadvisor reviewers found The Point hard to access, even more raved about the secluded beach's beautiful sunsets and shelling.
Like many gorgeous destinations, Newport and its nearby nature areas are not the most convenient to reach. The closest major hub is the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which is nearly a three-hour drive. There's also the Carolina Coastal Regional Airport in New Bern, just 23 miles north of Newport.