This 'Handshake To The Crystal Coast' Is A Charming North Carolina Town With Outdoor Adventures

Newport, North Carolina, is a hidden gem that should be on everyone's radar. As the primary point of entry to the Southern Outer Banks from the west, Newport serves as an introductory town (or "handshake") to the 85-mile stretch of shoreline, nicknamed the "Crystal Coast" for its pristine waters. Ranking site Niche calls Newport one of the best places to live in North Carolina, noting its popularity with retirees, low cost of living, and above-average schools.

It's also a great place to visit, particularly if you're looking for a family-friendly beach getaway with a unique natural environment. Technically 20 minutes inland, Newport is a quaint town within easy driving distance of multiple opportunities for outdoor adventure, such as the warm turquoise waters and vibrant sunsets of Emerald Isle Beach, which is less than 30 minutes away by car. The town of Newport itself also has a lot to offer, with unique shopping and a veteran-owned brewery.