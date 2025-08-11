Eastern America's Only True Coastal National Forest Is An Underrated North Carolina Gem For Outdoor Adventure
The Tar Heel state boasts a diverse landscape within North America. With Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River, and Whitewater Falls, the highest waterfall on the East Coast, North Carolina seems to be where big natural things are waiting to be explored. Croatan National Forest is another superlative: At 160,000 acres, it teems with wildlife as diverse as the state's landscape. It's the only true coastal national forest on the East. Here, saltwater meets fresh water, pine forests tower over bogs, and crabs scramble across the hiking trails.
Croatan is located along the banks of the Neuse River in Eastern North Carolina, between the popular destinations of New Bern and Beaufort, one of America's coolest small-town beachy getaways. It's a dynamic ecosystem of fish, shrimps, crab, and aquatic grasses thanks to the fresh and salt water that meet here. The fall to early spring is the best time to visit, which avoids the hottest and buggiest parts of the year.
Croatan National Forest has three main campgrounds, each catering to the outdoor adventurer. Cedar Point can be considered the most primitive, with five sites that can be reserved three days in advance, or first-come, first-served if a site has no reservation. Flanners Beach has 40 campsites, along with showers, restrooms, and drinking water for those who like their luxuries while camping. Avid hikers will love the Oyster Point campground, as its 15 campsites are located near a trailhead for the 21-mile Neusiok Trail.
Hiking and paddling in Croatan National Forest
The Neusiok Trail is amongst the most widely known trails in the area, starting at a beach on the Neuse River and terminating 21 miles later at the salt marsh on the Newport River. It holds some historical significance, too, having once been used by Indigenous tribes, early settlers, and moonshiners smuggling alcohol during Prohibition. Because everything is bigger in North Carolina, this trail is part of the 900-mile-long Mountains-to-Sea Trail.
For those who can't picture themselves hiking 21 miles, let alone 900, Croatan has shorter trails too. Cedar Point Tideland Trail is a one and a half mile loop, labeled as an easy hike that takes about 25 minutes to complete. It passes by marshes, with wildlife like turtles, crabs, and birds spotted throughout. It is recommended to hike this trail at low tide. Finally, the Weetock Trail is a little under eight miles long and takes just about two hours to hike.
The nation's only saltwater-based paddling and adventure trail circles Croatan and its unique ecosystems. It's nearly 100 miles long, but many shorter sections of the trail can be accessed and enjoyed while driving. Start at the Brice's Creek Saltwater Trail near the New Bern airport off the Trent River.
Other outdoor activities in Croatan
Croatan National Forest is a haven for ATV and mountain biking enthusiasts. The Black Swamp OHV Trail is an eight-mile off-road trail for ATVs and bikes. It cuts through mixed pine and scrub oak forests. A one-day OHV pass is $5, and annual passes go for $30.
While many trails allow for mountain bikers alongside on-foot hikers, there are a few that cut above the rest. AllTrails mentions several loops that can be made through the forest, including the Flanners Beach and Croatan National Forest Loop, which is just over five miles. The Pine Cliff Loop runs about three-and-a-half miles, while the Foster, Write Trail, and Hope Road Loop is just under six miles. Catfish Lake Road is a perfect hub for biking or ATVing, as its 13-mile trail branches off to other trails, making for a great create-your-own-trail adventure. Each of these trails offers serene vibes within the forest as bikers pass through the marshes, bogs, and the occasional white-railed deer or otter. Be mindful of muddy terrain after passing rains or after a storm.
Croatan National Forest is just 20 minutes from New Bern, a charming and walkable riverfront town, and Coastal Carolina Regional, an under-the-radar airport that puts a focus on passenger comfort. After spending the day (or week) exploring Croatan, head to New Bern or the other nearby cities like Havelock or Morehead City, where you'll find multiple restaurants and accommodation options.