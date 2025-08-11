Eastern America's Only True Coastal National Forest Is An Underrated North Carolina Gem For Outdoor Adventure

The Tar Heel state boasts a diverse landscape within North America. With Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River, and Whitewater Falls, the highest waterfall on the East Coast, North Carolina seems to be where big natural things are waiting to be explored. Croatan National Forest is another superlative: At 160,000 acres, it teems with wildlife as diverse as the state's landscape. It's the only true coastal national forest on the East. Here, saltwater meets fresh water, pine forests tower over bogs, and crabs scramble across the hiking trails.

Croatan is located along the banks of the Neuse River in Eastern North Carolina, between the popular destinations of New Bern and Beaufort, one of America's coolest small-town beachy getaways. It's a dynamic ecosystem of fish, shrimps, crab, and aquatic grasses thanks to the fresh and salt water that meet here. The fall to early spring is the best time to visit, which avoids the hottest and buggiest parts of the year.

Croatan National Forest has three main campgrounds, each catering to the outdoor adventurer. Cedar Point can be considered the most primitive, with five sites that can be reserved three days in advance, or first-come, first-served if a site has no reservation. Flanners Beach has 40 campsites, along with showers, restrooms, and drinking water for those who like their luxuries while camping. Avid hikers will love the Oyster Point campground, as its 15 campsites are located near a trailhead for the 21-mile Neusiok Trail.