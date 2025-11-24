Campground Etiquette Rules That Separate The Newbies From The Pros

Even if it's the middle of the night and the only thing standing between you and the bathroom is one other campsite, unless you want to make some enemies at your campground, you should definitely not cut through anybody else's campsite. To prevent this from happening, some people will put up clotheslines, coolers, and hammocks near the edges of their campground to block people from entering. In the r/camping subreddit, one user commented on the faux pas of cutting through others' campsites, saying, "I've been in some campgrounds where you have to cut through campsites to get to the toilets, but even then you stay on the edge of the other campsites."

This is a big breach of camping etiquette for a few reasons, but the main issue is privacy. While you might be very close to other families and groups when you use a campground, the expectation is that your campsite is your private space. People may be changing clothes, having campfire heart-to-hearts, trying to sleep, or just enjoying nature on their own, and they definitely will not appreciate having a random person wandering by their tent. At best, it's awkward, but it can also make people feel unsafe.

If you are in a situation where you have to go into someone else's campsite (for instance, if the campground is poorly laid out and there isn't a path to get where you need to go), just call out to them and ask for permission. You might think that it's less intrusive to just sneak by, but it's also a lot more alarming to look outside your tent and see a random stranger than have someone politely ask if they can come through.