America is peppered with more official DarkSky reserves than you can shake NASA's James Webb Space Telescope at (but don't do that — it's currently orbiting the sun anyhow!). From the UV-scorched wastes of Death Valley in California all the way to the rust-red geology of Utah's Arches National Park, there are now 45 federal reserves with some form of dark sky certification. And it's not just the U.S., either. The remote mountains of the Bannau Brycheiniog in Wales are a haven for stargazers, too, while Southern Europe's first Dark Sky Community is on the charming Croatian island of Vis.

What unites every single DarkSky place out there, whether it's the famous Colorado ski town of Breckenridge or the remote ridges of Hehuan Mountain in central Taiwan, is that ambient light pollution is low. Very low. To become an official DarkSky Reserve, for example, a region must be able to prove a visual zenith luminance of 21.2 magnitudes per square arcsecond. In plain English, that's super-duper-dark. In fact, it's equivalent to about 4 on the Bortle Scale, which quantifies darkness on a nine-point ranking. New York City is generally a 9, just for comparison, while some DarkSky spots are even darker, rated 1 or 2.

The point is that the light that's around you has a direct impact on what stars and planets you'll be able to see when you head out. That's why anyone seeking visions of planets, stars, and galaxies should be sure to pay close attention to some important light pollution rules while gazing up at the night sky.