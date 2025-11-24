Between Bristol And Asheville Is The Blue Ridge's Best-Kept Secret River To Paddle And Fish
Anyone who loves exploring the great outdoors knows that North Carolina is full of unforgettable adventures. Anglers and paddlers alike could check out Lake Mattamuskeet, a coastal North Carolina gem with magical fishing and kayaking. But if you head further inland — almost to the Tennessee border — you'll find a meandering ribbon of refreshingly clear water called the North Toe River. Fringed by the forested slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and well-stocked with fish and gushing rapids, the North Toe River is a hidden paradise.
Trickling down from the foothills of Appalachia, the North Toe River is actually a tributary of the Nolichucky River, which flows into Tennessee. As it curves around the mountain valleys, the North Toe River passes through "North Carolina's basecamp to the Blue Ridge," aka Spruce Pine. Being so under the radar, the North Toe River offers untouched landscapes for a tranquil getaway. Families with children can book a thrilling inflatable fun-yak (similar to a kayak) excursion to bounce over the rapids and jump in for snorkeling, while dedicated anglers can head to the riverbank up and down Spruce Pine with rods and tackle.
As the river cuts through Penland, a quaint town just 10 minutes from Spruce Pine, the less outdoorsy travelers can combine a lazy day soaking up serene river views with an afternoon exploring the Penland Gallery & Visitor's Center, a breezy exhibition space displaying local crafts and artwork. Residents in Asheville can drive to the North Toe River along Spruce Pine in just under an hour, while eager adventurers in Bristol, Tennessee, will need to drive south for about 90 minutes, making this section of the North Toe River a relatively easy backcountry escape.
The many moods of the North Toe River
If you've been hankering for a fishing trip, start out at Spruce Pine, where the North Toe River divides the town in half. Boat launches and access points along the road make it easy to spend the day casting a line on the riverbank. Follow the river south of Spruce Pine to fish for bass and musky, while fly-fishers should head northwards, where the waters are teeming with various trout species.
Some of the riverfront stretches around Spruce Pine are privately owned, so be mindful of any "No Trespassing" signage in the area. Make sure to check the trout harvest regulations for the hatcheries around Spruce Pine, as this varies throughout the year. And just a stone's throw from town is an access road to the Blue Ridge Parkway — sometimes called America's favorite drive — where you can stop at an overlook to bask in the dramatic mountain views after a day of fishing.
Adrenaline-seekers will find plenty of opportunities for rip-roaring adventures on the water. Paddlers can zoom over gushing rapids along the Toe River Canoe Trail, cooling off in the clear waters while floating past idyllic woodlands all the way to the Tennessee border. Head out with the Loafers Glory Rafting and Tubing company to test your paddling mettle on a single-rider kayak expedition or book a tubing trip to float down the river with a drink in hand.
Where to stay for a relaxing getaway along the North Toe River
Accommodations around the North Toe River between Spruce Pine and Penland are plentiful. After a fun day out on the river, retreat for a restful slumber to the Richmond Inn, an enchanting bed and breakfast in Spruce Pine. Dating to the 1920s, the impressive white clapboard façade and elegant decor will make you feel like royalty. One individual posted a Google review that declared spending the night here is "Better Than Any 5-Star Hotel."
Outdoorsy types can pitch a tent at the Spacious Skies Campgrounds not far from Spruce Pine or book a cozy cabin for a magical night surrounded by the wilderness. The campground boasts a private lake for even more fishing opportunities, while hiking trails let you explore the landscape on foot. It is a "Wonderful campground for families!" according to a Google review.
Situated right along the riverbank, not far from the Penland area, is the Lil Slice A Heaven, a glamping vacation rental property that certainly lives up to its name. Delightful cabins and cozy yurts offer fantastic views of the North Toe River, which a camper described as "an experience like no other" in their Google review. Retreating to such an enchanting oasis could be the cherry on top of any fishing trip along the North Toe River.