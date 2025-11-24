Between Bristol And Asheville Is The Blue Ridge's Best-Kept Secret River To Paddle And Fish

Anyone who loves exploring the great outdoors knows that North Carolina is full of unforgettable adventures. Anglers and paddlers alike could check out Lake Mattamuskeet, a coastal North Carolina gem with magical fishing and kayaking. But if you head further inland — almost to the Tennessee border — you'll find a meandering ribbon of refreshingly clear water called the North Toe River. Fringed by the forested slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and well-stocked with fish and gushing rapids, the North Toe River is a hidden paradise.

Trickling down from the foothills of Appalachia, the North Toe River is actually a tributary of the Nolichucky River, which flows into Tennessee. As it curves around the mountain valleys, the North Toe River passes through "North Carolina's basecamp to the Blue Ridge," aka Spruce Pine. Being so under the radar, the North Toe River offers untouched landscapes for a tranquil getaway. Families with children can book a thrilling inflatable fun-yak (similar to a kayak) excursion to bounce over the rapids and jump in for snorkeling, while dedicated anglers can head to the riverbank up and down Spruce Pine with rods and tackle.

As the river cuts through Penland, a quaint town just 10 minutes from Spruce Pine, the less outdoorsy travelers can combine a lazy day soaking up serene river views with an afternoon exploring the Penland Gallery & Visitor's Center, a breezy exhibition space displaying local crafts and artwork. Residents in Asheville can drive to the North Toe River along Spruce Pine in just under an hour, while eager adventurers in Bristol, Tennessee, will need to drive south for about 90 minutes, making this section of the North Toe River a relatively easy backcountry escape.