Sandwiched Between Wilmington And Norfolk Is A Coastal North Carolina Gem With Magical Fishing And Kayaking
There is something truly magical about the outdoors in North Carolina. This is the kind of place you can take a breathtaking hike through mysterious Appalachian balds one day, find yourself exploring Eastern America's only true coastal national forest the next, then wrap up your adventures by snorkeling in mountain rivers. It's little surprise people continue coming back here to embrace the natural spoils. Located near the coastline, just back from the Pamlico Sound, sits Lake Mattamuskeet, yet another gift from Mother Nature with its own Native American origin story and exceptional wildlife for fishing, kayaking, and birdwatching.
Lake Mattamuskeet was formed entirely by the whims of nature, or more specifically, according to Native American stories, by a peat fire burning a lake-sized hole in the earth. North Carolina's largest natural lake has long been recognized for its abundance of natural resources, resulting in it being drained numerous times over the last 150-plus years. These days, it's a protected wildlife refuge home to numerous fish and birds. When it comes to fishing, Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge has you sorted with 40,000 acres of lake ideal for reeling in largemouth bass, catfish, and other game species. The refuge also has many sea-fed canals drawing in mullet, perch, and eel.
The lake is quite shallow and doesn't get much deeper than 2 feet in most sections — you'll need a small boat to get out on the water. This makes the entire place feel more peaceful and less inundated with loud watercraft. Whether you have a motorized boat or a kayak, you can get out on the water using one of two ramps. Once you're on the water, prepare yourself for a feast of sensory delights, from the migratory birds and towering trees to the placid blue water and reed-strewn banks.
Incredible birdwatching at Lake Mattamuskeet
While fishing is only allowed on the water between March and October, you can fish from the banks year-round. You can also visit Lake Mattamuskeet for birdwatching any time of the year. However, winter is when most birders visit to catch sight of the thousands of migratory birds. You can roam the nature trails in the refuge while spotting unique duck species, Canada geese, tundra swans, warblers, wading birds, and raptors. "Our raptor population always picks up a little bit in the fall and winter," said Kelly Davis, a biologist for the refuge in an article for Coastal Review.
It's not just birds you can spot here. Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge's inhabitants range from foxes and rabbits to snapping turtles and white-tailed deer. The viewing deck along Highway 94 Causeway is particularly popular for spotting wildlife. If you prefer to stretch your legs, you can keep an eye out for animals while hiking one of the refuge's trails. The main routes are all less than 1 mile long and ideal for families. The Sandy Dike Trail is the longest, about 4.66 miles, and hugs the lake's shoreline.
The lake is about 2.5 hours from Norfolk, under four hours from Wilmington, or 3.5 hours from Raleigh. So it's a manageable day trip if you leave early enough. You can find accommodation closer to the lake, including motels, campgrounds, and bed and breakfasts, spread out just south of the refuge. When visiting, it's important to remember you're not allowed to jet ski, sail, swim, or camp here. You also can't take any plants or vegetation. Lake Mattamuskeet's ecosystem is extremely sensitive and struggling with invasive carp, disappearing vegetation, and diminishing bird and fish populations, so it's especially important to support the environment while you're here.