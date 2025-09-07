'America's Favorite Drive' Is A Favored Fall Trip Through Misty Foliage And Charming Blue Ridge Mountain Towns
North Carolina is one of the best spots for outdoorsy travelers seeking the thrill of a day spent immersed in nature. The Tar Heel State is teeming with famous and lesser-known gems, from Croatan National Forest, eastern America's only true coastal rainforest, to one of the region's favorite hikes through the Appalachian Balds. If an ideal trip includes taking in nature from the comfort of your car (with a fall playlist to match the mood as the season changes, of course), then there is one forest-lined and mountain-towering journey to prioritize: the 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway that runs from North Carolina and into its neighbor, Virginia.
To enjoy the fall foliage here, most anticipate the vibrant colors to start changing hues from the last week of September until early November. The best days to catch the views without the crowds are typically from Sunday through Thursday, with Saturday being the busiest day. To truly get your eyes — and camera — in a position to take in the fall beauty, there are a few spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway worth keeping tabs on.
Linville Falls, i.e., one of the most photographed falls in the eastern U.S., is a perfect place to take in the beauty with five viewpoints along hikes in Pisgah National Forest. Visitors also appreciate the views at Rough Ridge, since it is usually the first location to show signs of fall in September, as well as Mount Mitchell, which offers 360-degree views from the top of the highest peak in the eastern U.S. You can also spot the change in season in Blowing Rock, a one-stop town on the Blue Ridge Parkway, ideal for exploring local businesses and restaurants, hitting the spa, or biking and breathing in the mountain town air.
Hiking and other activities to enjoy along Blue Ridge Parkway in fall
Whether you're new to solo hiking and are learning the ropes safely or you're well-seasoned, exploring trails in the fall is a gift to the senses. Blue Ridge Parkway is a favorite destination because of the numerous routes available for all levels, whether you want to walk along cascading waterfalls or reach the top of some of the nation's highest peaks.
Craggy Gardens trail, a moderate-level route that takes just over an hour to complete, is one of the most highly rated hikes. It is ideal for picnic-lovers, promising unforgettable views. The Craggy Pinnacle trail offers a shorter hike (about 20 minutes to the top) while boasting beautiful 360-degree views. End your hike by visiting Asheville's downtown region, where you can buy fresh local produce from the tailgate markets. Another path in the area worth checking out is the Mount Pisgah trail, visible from the town, and famed for its majestic mountain views, which are amplified in the fall. This route, with its 5,721-foot summit, is moderately difficult. Stay updated with the National Park Service to confirm closures and announcements.
Blue Ridge Parkway's highest point is Richland Balsam at an elevation of 6,053, where you'll want to spread out the picnic blanket or make use of the picnic tables and take in the impressive sights. After your picnic, why not head to Altapass for some apple-picking at the Orchard? This preservation orchard has trees nearly 100 years old and offers sweet apple-flavored treats from the store as well as live music and dancing, the perfect dose of fun before continuing your trek. The Blue Ridge Parkway is open 24 hours, all year round, unless there are severe weather warnings.