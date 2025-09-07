'America's Favorite Drive' Is A Favored Fall Trip Through Misty Foliage And Charming Blue Ridge Mountain Towns

North Carolina is one of the best spots for outdoorsy travelers seeking the thrill of a day spent immersed in nature. The Tar Heel State is teeming with famous and lesser-known gems, from Croatan National Forest, eastern America's only true coastal rainforest, to one of the region's favorite hikes through the Appalachian Balds. If an ideal trip includes taking in nature from the comfort of your car (with a fall playlist to match the mood as the season changes, of course), then there is one forest-lined and mountain-towering journey to prioritize: the 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway that runs from North Carolina and into its neighbor, Virginia.

To enjoy the fall foliage here, most anticipate the vibrant colors to start changing hues from the last week of September until early November. The best days to catch the views without the crowds are typically from Sunday through Thursday, with Saturday being the busiest day. To truly get your eyes — and camera — in a position to take in the fall beauty, there are a few spots along the Blue Ridge Parkway worth keeping tabs on.

Linville Falls, i.e., one of the most photographed falls in the eastern U.S., is a perfect place to take in the beauty with five viewpoints along hikes in Pisgah National Forest. Visitors also appreciate the views at Rough Ridge, since it is usually the first location to show signs of fall in September, as well as Mount Mitchell, which offers 360-degree views from the top of the highest peak in the eastern U.S. You can also spot the change in season in Blowing Rock, a one-stop town on the Blue Ridge Parkway, ideal for exploring local businesses and restaurants, hitting the spa, or biking and breathing in the mountain town air.