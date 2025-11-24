Charleston's 3 Michelin-Starred Restaurants Worth Visiting While In South Carolina
Though the work of the Michelin Guide can seem as timeless as it is pervasive, astonishingly, it only expanded its foray outside major U.S. cities (New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco) in 2022, when it pivoted to Florida, then to other states and cities. In 2025, the guide announced its first venture to the American South, touching on Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and expanding its existing presence in Atlanta. It shouldn't come as a surprise that South Carolina made the cut, with its rich culinary history encompassing Creole and international influences, and regional wealth of gastronomic experiences — such as the unforgettable BBQ trail region with its farm-to-table and pecan pie delicacies.
A Michelin accolade is one of the culinary world's most coveted and prestigious recognitions. But how do restaurants get their stars? There are five main criteria: judges visit incognito several times during the year to measure for consistency; they focus on the chef's vision; they evaluate the quality of ingredients, the skill of technique, and how well the flavors go together. The result, as in this case, is a list highlighting the absolute best bites you can find in a place.
As the most populous city in South Carolina, Charleston has unsurprisingly become the recipient of not just one but three distinct Michelin recognitions. We reviewed the guide's feedback and combed the latest reviews to summarize the merits of each recipient and provide an unbiased overview so that you can pick your next dining spot confidently.
Malagón
Located in the lively neighborhood of Cannonborough-Elliotborough, Malagón is a higher-end taperia and imported goods boutique rolled into one. On their shelves, you can find Spanish wines and cheeses, charcuterie, and canned seafood, olives, and other specialties. Adding to this charming Spanish-inspired emporium of delights, guests who pick a seat at their taperia restaurant are further rewarded with what Michelin inspectors described as "deceptively simple and deliciously surprising," with highlighted standout dishes including the deep-fried bomba de Barceloneta, fried rabbit leg, and crab paella-style rice (via News2).
The ever-changing menu promises a renewed breath of novelty, but you can always check out the most updated sample menu directly from the Malagón website. You can expect it to always feature traditional, authentic Spanish dishes — from seafood and tender meats, to vegetarian and dessert items.
This neighborhood taperia — sister to Chez Nous restaurant, just a couple blocks down — first opened in March 2019 as a vibrant place for friends and family to hang out. Indeed, diners on Tripadvisor describe feeling "right at home" and express satisfaction at the service, with the restaurant having a majority of positive reviews and an overall 4.4 score at the time of this writing. However, a few diners highlight being surprised when the bill came out after ordering more refined dishes, like classic paella, and seeing a much higher price tag than expected. So it is always worth asking your server about the price in advance if you aren't planning for an extravagant meal.
Vern's
Just 5 minutes down the road from Malagón, Vern's has a distinctly pan-European twist. On its menu, you will find ingredients and classics from all corners of the continent, from French escargot to Italian 'nduja pappardelle, and Middle Eastern labneh. The inspiration of the dishes comes from the culinary duo of Chef Dano Heinze and Bethany Heinze, respectively dedicated to the food-and-beverage aspects of this sophisticated yet homely spot. Dishes on the menu range from $9 to $23 for appetizers, $19 to $32 for small plates, and $38 to $52 for heartier, often meat-based mains at the time of this writing.
When declaring it a winner of the much-coveted Michelin star, the organization praised Vern's dedication to seasonal produce, the fresh pasta made in-house, and the wine pairings and overall selection curated by Bethany Heinze (via News2). According to The Post and Courier, Vern's is deserving of the title of "one of the most highly regarded" in the entire city.
With Vern's popularity comes a certain exclusivity. The best way to snatch a table is by reserving it in advance. While reservations are highly coveted, the restaurant's website allows you to book your spot up to 30 days in advance. And if that's not an option, not to worry: you can always try your luck to get one of the few bar seats saved exclusively for walk-ins.
Wild Common
Of four South Carolina restaurants newly recognized by the Michelin Guide, Chef Orlando Pagán's Wild Common is the only one to offer a tasting menu. The shift from a traditional menu to a tasting menu was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, chef Pagán told News2. Nonetheless, the capability to adapt seems to have sealed the deal for the guide, whose inspector praised Wild Common for delivering "wildly creative dishes" with local ingredients, and for offering a dining experience that is "far from common" (via News2).
At the time of this writing, the current eight-course tasting menu for $95 also allows diners to add two optional courses, and features both tradition-inspired dishes such as Steamboat Creek oyster and Charleston sourdough, and global flavors like pho and seared Hokkaido scallops. Reviews on Tripadvisor are overwhelmingly positive, with a 4.8 score at the time of this writing; guests highlight the $75 wine pairing as great bang for your buck, and the servers as both informative and professional.
Whether you are planning to visit Wild Common for a special standalone dinner in central Charleston or checking it out after hitting the other two Michelin restaurants, you're in luck. This refined eatery is just down the road from Vern's and Malagón, and it is ideally located to hop to the charming town center that this incredible city is known for, blending European appearance with Southern charm. Just a mile north of Wild Common, you can immerse yourself in the lush green of Charleston's most romantic park with its colorful blooms, Hampton Park. If you fancy a stroll through one of the world's best historic main streets, King Street awaits less than 2 miles south.
Methodology
We referred to the official Michelin Guide's judges and inspectors' verdicts on each restaurant. As consumer reviews are also incredibly important, we combed through Tripadvisor and Google reviews in search of honest and balanced opinions on the quality of the food, service, and price, in particular, taking into account the ones that mentioned overall experience. By highlighting a range of cuisines and budgets, we aimed to offer the best options for diners of all types.