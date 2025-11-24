Charleston's 3 Michelin-Starred Restaurants Worth Visiting While In South Carolina

Though the work of the Michelin Guide can seem as timeless as it is pervasive, astonishingly, it only expanded its foray outside major U.S. cities (New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco) in 2022, when it pivoted to Florida, then to other states and cities. In 2025, the guide announced its first venture to the American South, touching on Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee, and expanding its existing presence in Atlanta. It shouldn't come as a surprise that South Carolina made the cut, with its rich culinary history encompassing Creole and international influences, and regional wealth of gastronomic experiences — such as the unforgettable BBQ trail region with its farm-to-table and pecan pie delicacies.

A Michelin accolade is one of the culinary world's most coveted and prestigious recognitions. But how do restaurants get their stars? There are five main criteria: judges visit incognito several times during the year to measure for consistency; they focus on the chef's vision; they evaluate the quality of ingredients, the skill of technique, and how well the flavors go together. The result, as in this case, is a list highlighting the absolute best bites you can find in a place.

As the most populous city in South Carolina, Charleston has unsurprisingly become the recipient of not just one but three distinct Michelin recognitions. We reviewed the guide's feedback and combed the latest reviews to summarize the merits of each recipient and provide an unbiased overview so that you can pick your next dining spot confidently.