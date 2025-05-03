This Scenic, Flavorful South Carolina Region Is Known For U-Pick Farms, Pecan Pie, And Unique Barbecue

Southern food has had a major influence on American cuisine, and nowhere is this flavorful legacy more alive than South Carolina. The state is well known for its hearty homestyle cooking, including fresh seafood, smoky barbecue, luscious stews, and fragrant rice. A delicious pastiche of culinary cultures, South Carolina is teeming with foodie cities: There's Bluffton, the "Heart of the Lowcountry" and underrated foodie town beloved for its coastal fare; Travelers Rest, a serene outdoorsy town full of outdoor adventures with succulent crab cakes and wonderful wineries; and Spartanburg (also known as Sparkle City), home to a dazzling food scene with award-winning eateries. To experience the very best of Carolinian cuisine, food-focused travelers should pay a visit to Pee Dee, a northeastern region brimming with big Southern flavor.

Named after the indigenous Pee Dee Indian tribe, this seven county region is a culturally diverse destination that is great for experiencing true culinary excellence in South Carolina. While major cities in the region like Myrtle Beach and Florence have eclectic restaurant scenes brimming with oyster bars, steakhouses, and soul food kitchens, much of Pee Dee's mouth-watering charm can be found further off the beaten path. A fertile agricultural region, the rural areas of Pee Dee are hotspots of pecan production and home to a host of farms where visitors can pick their own strawberries, peaches, blackberries, and more. Those who prefer their produce pre-picked (but just as fresh) should be sure to pay a visit to the sprawling Pee Dee State Farmers Market, conveniently located just off U.S. Highway 52.