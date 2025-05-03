This Scenic, Flavorful South Carolina Region Is Known For U-Pick Farms, Pecan Pie, And Unique Barbecue
Southern food has had a major influence on American cuisine, and nowhere is this flavorful legacy more alive than South Carolina. The state is well known for its hearty homestyle cooking, including fresh seafood, smoky barbecue, luscious stews, and fragrant rice. A delicious pastiche of culinary cultures, South Carolina is teeming with foodie cities: There's Bluffton, the "Heart of the Lowcountry" and underrated foodie town beloved for its coastal fare; Travelers Rest, a serene outdoorsy town full of outdoor adventures with succulent crab cakes and wonderful wineries; and Spartanburg (also known as Sparkle City), home to a dazzling food scene with award-winning eateries. To experience the very best of Carolinian cuisine, food-focused travelers should pay a visit to Pee Dee, a northeastern region brimming with big Southern flavor.
Named after the indigenous Pee Dee Indian tribe, this seven county region is a culturally diverse destination that is great for experiencing true culinary excellence in South Carolina. While major cities in the region like Myrtle Beach and Florence have eclectic restaurant scenes brimming with oyster bars, steakhouses, and soul food kitchens, much of Pee Dee's mouth-watering charm can be found further off the beaten path. A fertile agricultural region, the rural areas of Pee Dee are hotspots of pecan production and home to a host of farms where visitors can pick their own strawberries, peaches, blackberries, and more. Those who prefer their produce pre-picked (but just as fresh) should be sure to pay a visit to the sprawling Pee Dee State Farmers Market, conveniently located just off U.S. Highway 52.
Take a gastronomic journey along South Carolina's BBQ trail in Pee Dee
South Carolina is widely considered to be the birthplace of American barbecue, with a rich history of pit-fired whole hog cooking that can be traced back over five centuries. In fact, the Palmetto State is so proud of its meaty legacy that there's an official South Carolina BBQ Trail mapping out the best pits and smokehouses. The Pee Dee region has its fair share of outstanding spots, all revolving around the state's four signature barbecue sauces: mustard, light tomato, heavy tomato, and vinegar.
When visiting the Carolinas, it's worth noting that pork is the only protein considered true barbecue — everything else is just grilled meat. Real South Carolina barbecue is a slow, laborious task done by pitmasters like Rodney Scott, the second-generation owner of Scott's Bar-b-que in Hemingway. One of the most celebrated cooks in the country, Scott began pit-roasting whole hogs outside his family's roadside restaurant at 11 years old. To this day, Scott's is a Pee Dee institution that can't be missed. "I have eaten here for years and in my opinion they have the best BBQ in all of South Carolina," writes one Tripadvisor user. "Never disappointed." Other popular Pee Dee haunts along the BBQ trail include Shuler's, a Sellers-based family restaurant with an all you can eat buffet; Hartsville's Westwood BBQ, beloved for its dry-rubbed ribs; and Slabs in Lake City, which boasts the best melt-in-your-mouth brisket.
Go nuts for Pee Dee's prized pecan trail
Barbecue isn't the only point of culinary pride in the Pee Dee region — it's also a fantastic destination for anyone who's nuts about nuts, especially pecans. An abundant multimillion dollar crop, pecans are such a celebrated part of South Carolina's culinary heritage that there's an annual Pecan Music and Food Festival. Pee Dee's Florence County is also home to the South Carolina Pecan Trail, an official list of businesses recognized for their exemplary use of the prized nut. Visitors can print out their own pecan trail passport and collect stamps at the featured shops and restaurants, which are redeemable for pecan swag at the Florence Conference and Visitors Bureau.
Spend a day eating your way along the pecan trail: Start with pecan waffles and a cup of coffee at LilJazZi's Cafe right in the heart of Florence. After breakfast, head across the street to Chocobella, a bespoke sweets shop that sells Belgian chocolates and house-made butter pecan gelato. Take a stroll along Jeffries Creek before stopping for lunch at Rebel Pie, a family-friendly spot serving up craft beer and Neapolitan pizzas, including a wood-fired pecan danish dessert. Do some shopping at the Florence Mall before grabbing dinner at Red Bone Alley, a two-story restaurant where you can order fried green tomatoes with a side of honey pecan chicken salad. Finish the day off by dropping into Young's Premium Foods to pick up a fresh down-home pecan pie.