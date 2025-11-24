Dollar Tree's Unexpected Playful Travel Hack Keeping Toiletries Spill-Free

Even the most practiced, expert packers sometimes encounter suitcase snafus. Zippers split and inconveniently release miscellaneous articles of clothing into the mysterious baggage underworld of your destination airport. You may know exactly how to pack a suitcase as efficiently as possible, but that doesn't mean that the TSA respects your immaculate system during a random inspection, and sometimes your bag comes back looking like it encountered severe turbulence along the route, even if your flight was smooth. Or, the worst, you find toiletries that go rogue in the pressurized airplane environment, creating explosions of shampoo, body lotion, and sunscreen all over the vacation outfits you spent hours devising ahead of time. Fortunately, for that issue, Dollar Tree stocks a few things that can help keep your toiletries magically spill-free: latex balloons.

Dollar Tree has a number of items that transform into travel essentials with a simple hack. So, during your next pre-trip run for other inexpensive gems such as shower caps, laundry bags, or exfoliating mitts, add a package of latex balloons to your Dollar Tree basket. For this hack, you can protect your toiletries from spills by cutting off the end of a simple balloon and stretching it over the top of your bottles. This whimsical find is a tried-and-true method that organizing experts, lifestyle TikTok influencers, and helpful Redditors all stand by in order to keep the liquids that you can't go without from unexpectedly mingling with your clothing while traveling.