This Airline Stopover Program Lets You Explore Volcanoes And Lagoons Without Booking An Extra Flight

I sipped my Icelandic gin and tonic as I gazed out the window at the glacier-capped wastelands of Greenland passing below. Seated up front in a seat with ample legroom and a menu of offerings, I couldn't help but feel indulgent. I was flying in Icelandair's Saga Class cabin — a choice that meant not only a more spacious 20-inch wide seat and 40 inches of pitch, but also a week of time to explore one of the most unique countries on earth, at no extra travel cost.

Icelandair's Stopover Program lets you add up to seven days in Iceland, at no extra airfare, when traveling between North America and Europe. It's one of the easiest ways to stretch a single ticket into a two-destination, once-in-a-lifetime trip. The process is seamless and can be easily done online. Your bag continues through, your fare doesn't change, and suddenly a flight to Paris or London includes an Icelandic intermission of volcanoes, lagoons, and black-sand beaches.

As the wing sliced through Arctic light, I took a minute to appreciate why this flight felt different. It wasn't the comfort or the cocktails; it was the fact that I was about to experience Iceland. There are so many destinations in Iceland that you shouldn't miss, that it feels like a no-brainer to add on a stopover. Honestly, if you're already paying for airfare somewhere, why not add in some extra memories and cross another country off your bucket list? I have a feeling the "layover" might become the highlight of your entire trip.