This Airline Stopover Program Lets You Explore Volcanoes And Lagoons Without Booking An Extra Flight
I sipped my Icelandic gin and tonic as I gazed out the window at the glacier-capped wastelands of Greenland passing below. Seated up front in a seat with ample legroom and a menu of offerings, I couldn't help but feel indulgent. I was flying in Icelandair's Saga Class cabin — a choice that meant not only a more spacious 20-inch wide seat and 40 inches of pitch, but also a week of time to explore one of the most unique countries on earth, at no extra travel cost.
Icelandair's Stopover Program lets you add up to seven days in Iceland, at no extra airfare, when traveling between North America and Europe. It's one of the easiest ways to stretch a single ticket into a two-destination, once-in-a-lifetime trip. The process is seamless and can be easily done online. Your bag continues through, your fare doesn't change, and suddenly a flight to Paris or London includes an Icelandic intermission of volcanoes, lagoons, and black-sand beaches.
As the wing sliced through Arctic light, I took a minute to appreciate why this flight felt different. It wasn't the comfort or the cocktails; it was the fact that I was about to experience Iceland. There are so many destinations in Iceland that you shouldn't miss, that it feels like a no-brainer to add on a stopover. Honestly, if you're already paying for airfare somewhere, why not add in some extra memories and cross another country off your bucket list? I have a feeling the "layover" might become the highlight of your entire trip.
What to do and where to stay
Iceland may be a stop, but it will end up being the highlight. The stopover program only covers airfare, so accommodations and activities are up to you. Once you land, I recommend that you rent a car, head south, and make Hotel Rangá your home base. This upscale resort, located along Iceland's south coast, puts most major natural attractions within easy reach, making it an ideal launchpad for first-timers. Start with a soak in a geothermal lagoon, like the brand new Laugaras Lagoon, book a guided climb up a glacier into an ice cave with South Coast Adventures, then unwind with a stiff cocktail or an Icelandic hot dog as you wait for the northern lights to begin their dance.
Get out each day and explore Iceland's most cinematic landscapes: Geysers erupting in the Golden Circle, the black-sand shores of Vík, and the glacier-capped volcanoes that earned this country its nickname, the Land of Fire and Ice. Beyond the landscapes, you can explore the Caves of Hella – ancient, man-made caves — or learn about volcanoes and lava at a Lava Show. Travelers can chase the northern lights in winter, or kayak through mirror-still lagoons under the midnight sun in summer. You can even drive the 800-mile loop around Iceland — Europe's best road trip, according to Rick Steves.
The best part of all of this? You don't need to overplan. Icelandair's Stopover program was built for spontaneity. Whether you have 24 hours or a full week, you can taste a little of everything — drive a buggy across a frozen lava field, shop for lopapeysa (the country's traditional sweaters) in Reykjavik, or sip Brennivín under a pastel-pink sky — before continuing to your final destination.
Booking your Iceland stopover
If you want to turn your typical transatlantic ticket into a dual-destination journey, here's how you do it: When booking with Icelandair, look for the "Stopover in Iceland" toggle or option — just add how many nights (up to seven under standard fares) to your trip. If you booked an Economy Flex or Saga Premium Flex ticket, you can stay up to 21 days; you just need to contact customer service to arrange it. When you add a stopover to a flight, you may see a difference in the cost. This is not an extra charge — it is due to changes in demand on different dates (just like any airfare). So, if you have flexible travel dates, it is smart to play around with airfare and see which option gives you the best price. If you have already booked a flight and want to go back and add a stopover, you can do so by contacting customer service.
What to pack? Layers. Iceland is cold. Bring a waterproof outer layer, thick coats, hats, gloves, and sturdy boots for lava-field trails and black-sand beaches. Winter temperatures drop below freezing drop below freezing and summer months typically get into the 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Don't forget a swimsuit for the geothermal spas, of course.
What to expect? A seamless connection at Keflavík Airport (just one terminal, which is easy to navigate), access to landscapes that look nothing like what you might see in North America, and the pride of getting an extra trip without the cost of extra airfare. Next time you're headed on the ultimate European vacation, don't fly over Iceland. Land there and linger in the lava fields and lagoons. Then board your next flight, knowing you already had the adventure of a lifetime before you even reach your destination.