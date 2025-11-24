Minnesota's Underrated State Park Near Minneapolis Is A Relaxing Escape To Camp And Picnic

Soak up the solitude of Lake Maria State Park and hit the trail — there are 13 miles of hiking trails here, along with 6 miles of horse trails. The 2-mile Bjorkland Trail is a popular choice; the route weaves through the woods and includes a viewing point to gaze out over the water. For a longer hike, combine a few of the trails into one on the 5.2-mile Anderson Hill, Big Woods, and Bjorkland Trail Loop, which has excellent views of the forest and lakes, according to AllTrails. Relax at the picnic area on the shores of Little Mary Lake, which has tables, grills, fire rings, and access to hiking trails. The trail center serves as an indoor picnic shelter, with tables inside. Canoe and kayak rentals are available if you want to go for a paddle.

Camping is available year-round at Lake Maria State Park — there are 17 backpack sites and three camper cabins. Sites are located approximately 1 to 2 miles from the parking area, and are secluded in nature; many are near ponds and lakes, with most grouped around Bjorkland Lake and Putman Lake. One visitor said on Tripadvisor that the campsites "[give] you a sense of privacy." The camper cabins do not have electricity, but they do have a wood stove for staying warm — cabins can sleep up to six guests.

Lake Maria State Park is about a 10-minute drive from Monticello, which is northwest of the Twin Cities and south of St. Cloud. The closest major airport is the famously friendly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — it's about an hour from the airport to the park. As this is a rural area, it's best to have your own car to get around.