This Famously Friendly Midwestern Mega Airport Is A Destination Unto Itself

There's one clear winner in the latest airport satisfaction survey from J.D. Power. For the second year in a row, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has scored the highest among North American airports in the mega airport category. J.D. Power defines mega airports as "those with 33 million or more passengers per year," with separate categories for large and medium airports. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received a score of 660, out of a total of 1,000; Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranked second, with 649 points. What makes this airport truly special is that, beyond being a travel hub with highly-rated facilities and services, it's a destination in and of itself.

Although it's a short 20-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis — the most bike-friendly city in America — it's also very easy to reach Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by public transport. Hop on the Metro Transit Light Rail (Blue Line) and you can travel between the airport and downtown in 25 minutes. You can also take the Light Rail between the airport and the country's largest mall, the Mall of America in Bloomington.

Airport staff is one of the categories used to evaluate airports in the J.D. Power survey, and MSP's 21,000 employees clearly gave passengers a warm welcome. There are also hundreds of volunteers at the airport, along with special animal ambassadors, to greet guests and lend the airport a friendly atmosphere. The airport is also known for being kid-friendly — there is a play area in each of the airport's two terminals to keep the little ones entertained. The Navigating MSP Program offers additional support for children with autism or other special needs; participants can visit the terminal and experience TSA security checks on a practice run before flying.