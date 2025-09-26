This Famously Friendly Midwestern Mega Airport Is A Destination Unto Itself
There's one clear winner in the latest airport satisfaction survey from J.D. Power. For the second year in a row, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has scored the highest among North American airports in the mega airport category. J.D. Power defines mega airports as "those with 33 million or more passengers per year," with separate categories for large and medium airports. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport received a score of 660, out of a total of 1,000; Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport ranked second, with 649 points. What makes this airport truly special is that, beyond being a travel hub with highly-rated facilities and services, it's a destination in and of itself.
Although it's a short 20-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis — the most bike-friendly city in America — it's also very easy to reach Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by public transport. Hop on the Metro Transit Light Rail (Blue Line) and you can travel between the airport and downtown in 25 minutes. You can also take the Light Rail between the airport and the country's largest mall, the Mall of America in Bloomington.
Airport staff is one of the categories used to evaluate airports in the J.D. Power survey, and MSP's 21,000 employees clearly gave passengers a warm welcome. There are also hundreds of volunteers at the airport, along with special animal ambassadors, to greet guests and lend the airport a friendly atmosphere. The airport is also known for being kid-friendly — there is a play area in each of the airport's two terminals to keep the little ones entertained. The Navigating MSP Program offers additional support for children with autism or other special needs; participants can visit the terminal and experience TSA security checks on a practice run before flying.
What to do at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is a destination that will keep you thoroughly entertained — there are more than 100 venues to explore for dining and shopping. Uptown Minnesota is a great spot to pick up local souvenirs, and music fans can't miss the Prince store dedicated to the Minneapolis-born singer. If you're hungry, visit Stone Arch for classic pub food with an impressive tap list, Hi-Lo Diner for breakfast dishes, or Half Moon for tasty empanadas. Walk it off by taking the 1.4-mile walking path around the airport (found in Terminal 1), or try simulator golf at the PGA Lounge.
If you'd rather relax at one of the best airports in North America before your flight, stop by XpresSpa for a range of services, including nail and facial treatments. If you're on a budget, visit the Aveda store — one Reddit user advises that the store has free 10-minute facials and hair styling. Another Reddit user recommends the "secret" upstairs observation deck for great views; it's located near the entrance to D Gates. Don't miss the artwork around MSP, like "The Aurora" sculpture in the departure hall of Terminal 1 or the airport's beautiful, colorful mosaics.