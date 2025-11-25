5 Low-Profile Selfie Stick Alternatives That Make Travel Photos Effortless

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all seen this person when traveling: They're standing center-stage in front of the gorgeous castle or ancient ruin that you've waited patiently with hundreds of others to see. Then, out comes the selfie stick — a long handheld extension rod you'd be forgiven for mistaking as a weapon — and with it, the collective eye-roll of the crowd. They swing it around, angling for the best photo, almost knocking out unsuspecting passersby and blocking the famed site from view. The selfie-taker seems completely oblivious to the needs of others, and everyone breathes a unanimous sigh of relief when they leave.

The once-heralded selfie stick, which boomed in popularity in 2014, was initially lauded as a genius invention. Tourists could take photos of themselves in beautiful locales without being limited by the length of their arms or the patience of a stranger. But over time, this tool became less celebrated and more despised — seen as a symbol of modern narcissism, and its users written off as vain and inconsiderate. In fact, they're so universally loathed that they've been prohibited at popular attractions like museums, sporting events, and concert venues, as they are deemed a nuisance, can endanger others, and, in the worst cases, have led to deaths. They're even one of the things banned from Disney Parks.

But regardless of your opinion on them, selfie sticks are here to stay. And although you may not identify as an influencer, you might find yourself snapping the occasional selfie — it's still a great way to preserve beautiful memories with your family, bestie, or partner. However, there are several more low-profile, less disruptive alternatives you can use to capture those photos, which we'll dive into below. Say goodbye to cumbersome — and often harmful — selfie sticks, and hello to more effortless, inconspicuously taken travel photos.