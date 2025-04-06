These Popular Destinations Have Some Strange Selfie Bans

Selfies are as essential a part of travel today as passports and itineraries. Okay, not literally, but you get the point. From the Arctic wilderness of Norway to the white sand beaches of the Caribbean, it seems near impossible to visit a tourist destination without clicking a couple (or more) proofs of having checked it off your bucket list. Unfortunately, many popular travel hotspots worldwide have tight curbs in place to control the selfie-snapping craze that refuses to die down.

These selfie bans don't aim to clamp down on people's travel joys, per se. In fact, in most cases, they are backed by the logic that controlling people's obsession with taking the perfect shot — by banning selfie sticks or fining crowds that cause congestion — actually creates a better travel experience for everyone involved, as far as both safety and sanctity are concerned. Here are some popular destinations where clicking a selfie might get you into trouble.