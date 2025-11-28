The 'Swiss Army Knife Of Travel Gear' Is A Timeless Luggage Brand With Crafty Features

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On your search for quality luggage, you've probably come across names like Samsonite and premium companies like Tumi. However, for frequent travelers, one brand is a popular choice priced somewhere in the middle: Victorinox. From the makers of the original Swiss Army Knife, this luggage line isn't exactly cheap — but its price tag reflects features designed to last, according to reviews.

Luggage.co.nz refers to it as the "Swiss Army Knife of travel gear," referencing its "functionality, security, and style." Some might consider the Victorinox name a signal of the products' timelessness, as the company's history dates back to 1884 — and since branching out into travel gear in the early '90s, its luggage line has gained its own reputation for reliability. Not only are the bags repairable — meaning a wonky wheel won't necessarily require travelers to replace the whole suitcase — but they're backed by a long-standing manufacturer's warranty. They come with features like compression straps and expandable storage, and many include TSA-approved locks for added security.

Ranging from $425 to $700 on Victorinox's Amazon storefront, most travelers would consider these investment pieces because of the upfront cost. However, reviewers generally agree they're worth it — especially if you spend a lot of time moving through airports. As the product testing team at Reader's Digest explained, "We are very confident this would last a long time. Very, very confident." And that feedback came after a quality check that included stuffing a Victorinox Werks 6.0 Frequent Flyer Plus Softside bag to capacity, dropping and tossing it (simulating how busy baggage handlers might treat it), and dragging it across uneven surfaces like grass and gravel. To ensure the rest of the brand's lineup is similarly up to snuff, we consulted Reddit, YouTube, travel blogs, and reviews to learn what travelers like most about Victorinox luggage.