The 'Swiss Army Knife Of Travel Gear' Is A Timeless Luggage Brand With Crafty Features
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
On your search for quality luggage, you've probably come across names like Samsonite and premium companies like Tumi. However, for frequent travelers, one brand is a popular choice priced somewhere in the middle: Victorinox. From the makers of the original Swiss Army Knife, this luggage line isn't exactly cheap — but its price tag reflects features designed to last, according to reviews.
Luggage.co.nz refers to it as the "Swiss Army Knife of travel gear," referencing its "functionality, security, and style." Some might consider the Victorinox name a signal of the products' timelessness, as the company's history dates back to 1884 — and since branching out into travel gear in the early '90s, its luggage line has gained its own reputation for reliability. Not only are the bags repairable — meaning a wonky wheel won't necessarily require travelers to replace the whole suitcase — but they're backed by a long-standing manufacturer's warranty. They come with features like compression straps and expandable storage, and many include TSA-approved locks for added security.
Ranging from $425 to $700 on Victorinox's Amazon storefront, most travelers would consider these investment pieces because of the upfront cost. However, reviewers generally agree they're worth it — especially if you spend a lot of time moving through airports. As the product testing team at Reader's Digest explained, "We are very confident this would last a long time. Very, very confident." And that feedback came after a quality check that included stuffing a Victorinox Werks 6.0 Frequent Flyer Plus Softside bag to capacity, dropping and tossing it (simulating how busy baggage handlers might treat it), and dragging it across uneven surfaces like grass and gravel. To ensure the rest of the brand's lineup is similarly up to snuff, we consulted Reddit, YouTube, travel blogs, and reviews to learn what travelers like most about Victorinox luggage.
Victorinox luggage comes packed with features
Victorinox's luggage lines (at the time of writing) include the Werks Traveler, Spectra 3.0, Airox, and Crosslight. Travelers interested in hardshell luggage can check out the Airox lineup, made from durable polycarbonate, or the Spectra 3.0, which is made with SORPLAS, a recycled polycarbonate. Both offer expandable storage, compression straps, and dual-caster spinner wheels, and the Spectra 3.0 has a bright red option if you'd rather avoid flying with gray, black, or navy luggage to make sure it's easier to spot at baggage claim. For soft-sided luggage fans, the Werks Traveler line is designed with business travelers in mind, offering extra pockets, expandable storage, and features such as an anti-scratch device pocket. Crosslight cases are made with recycled PET bottles and include a "Pack Light" organizer system. Victorinox also offers a line of travel accessories, including toiletry bags, travel belt bags, and organizers like the Pakmaster to keep your clothing neat and prevent wrinkles.
As for the warranty, the first year covers manufacturing defects, wear and tear, and even carrier damage — with the exception of any built-in electronic features. Beyond that first year, Victorinox will cover manufacturing defects and normal wear and tear (excluding the interior seams and fabric). All you have to do is ship or take the suitcase to an authorized retailer for repairs. If it can't be repaired, you may receive an equivalent replacement under the warranty. Beyond 11 years, luggage owners can still get their sets repaired "at a reasonable price," according to Victorinox. So, for travelers looking for a luggage set that they won't have to replace every few years, Victorinox fits the bill. Just be sure to hang on to your purchase receipt to take advantage of the warranty.
What travelers say about Victorinox luggage
According to reviews, the biggest pro about Victorinox luggage is that it lasts a long time, which is pretty compelling considering the price. On Reddit, u/HyaluB5 posted about their Victorinox's 10-year anniversary in the r/BuyItForLife forum, saying, "Despite the little dents and stains from being thrown around in more than 900 check-ins and check-outs, the shell is intact, and the handles and zippers are all in perfect condition." They added that Victorinox sent them four new pairs of wheels for free when two of the wheels on their case started to break down.
Reviewers also like how smooth the luggage is to travel with. While Rick Steves advises travelers to avoid checking luggage, that's not always possible — so you want to make sure your bags won't be a hassle to lug around. According to the bag testers from Reader's Digest, the tested Victorinox suitcase (from the Werks line) offered "solid performance on all surfaces and cracks and lips in the pavement." A YouTube Airox review from @LiebersLuggage agrees, saying the wheels are "very, very durable" and "roll much more effectively" because of their larger diameter.
On the other hand, the biggest downside is the price. While it's not on par with the eye-wateringly expensive pilot favorite Briggs & Riley or luxury brands like Rimowa (which can cost upwards of $1,000 a bag), it will put you out at least several hundred dollars per bag. Even so, many long-term owners agree that the durability and performance make it a worthwhile investment for frequent travelers.