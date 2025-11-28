Right Next To Yuma Is An Underrated Arizona Park With Immersive Historical Exhibits And Colorado River Views
Mention the city of Yuma, Arizona, to film buffs and there's a good chance they'll immediately start telling you all about the classic 1957 western "3:10 to Yuma" and its 2007 remake. Mention it to meteorologists, however, and they'll begin informing you that it's the sunniest place on Earth. Nestled right alongside Yuma is a lesser-known park that doesn't get the recognition it deserves. Bursting at its own boundary edges with a sense of history, it's called the Colorado River State Historic Park. And as you're about to find out in more detail, it's a spot that really does need to feature on your next adventure in the Grand Canyon State.
Those with an appetite for learning more about the Arizona frontier in the 19th century will, when they know the full extent of the area's story, be drawn to Yuma like moths to a flame. And, as it so happens, this would echo the way that countless immigrants surged westward from Yuma to California gold fields in 1849. More directly, it would mirror the way that people in 1858 — eight years after the establishment of a military post here — rushed towards Yuma when gold was struck on the Colorado River.
Learn about the past in Colorado River State Historic Park
Set on some of the grounds of the old U.S. Army Quartermaster Depot (QMD), which was established in 1864, the Colorado River State Historic Park has played a major role in the state's history. Today, the park serves to protect the site's old buildings and help people make sense of its fascinating past.
For almost two decades after it was built, every single military post in the Southwest relied on the Yuma QMD for its supplies. Everything needed to run military forts across Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas in the second half of the 19th century could be traced back to here. Containing everything from food and clothing to ammunition, the warehouses in these parts held all the essential goods to ensure the U.S. Army's operations continued running smoothly. The buildings were also, believe it or not, once surrounded by up to 900 mules and their teamsters.
In some ways, the stark functionality of the place's origins sits in stark contrast to the beauty all around it. Sitting amongst this gorgeous 10-acre park are five significant buildings that date back to the Depot's earliest days. They are thought by those in the know to be some of the oldest and best-preserved buildings in the state of Arizona, offering visitors the chance to travel back in time and immerse themselves in a different era. Come to learn about military history and major irrigation projects in the early 1900s, stay to check out exhibits on early steamboats and pioneering figures who once labored away in the development of the West. Speaking of history, don't leave the city without also paying a visit to Yuma Territorial Prison.
Get nice views of the Colorado River
To visit this corner of the United States and not indulge in a scenic stroll or two would be a major error. With the once wild and untameable Colorado River on the city's doorstep, a long and winding stretch of water now reduced to a mere trickle at the Mexican border only 20 miles from Yuma, there's no better way to experience the "Lifeblood of the Southwest" than by walking beside it.
Once you've taken a lap of Colorado River State Park, be sure to head on over to the adjacent Gateway Park. Situated at the end of Historic Downtown Yuma, families flock to it for recreation and relaxation. In addition to sampling the delights of its 1.5-mile-long paved trail, perfect for stretching those legs and enjoying some lovely riverfront views in southern Arizona, many visitors also elect to cool off in summer with a spot of swimming. With a sandy beach primed and ready for sandcastle architects to do their thing, as well as picnic tables, fishing docks, grills, showers, a playground, and restrooms, you can really make a day of it.
After enjoying the history and scenery on offer in Yuma, make for the abandoned mining town of Castle Dome, just over 40 miles away, for a similar Arizona-based adventure. It's another chance for you to delve into the state's interesting past, breathe in some fresh air, and use your camera to capture some nice outdoorsy views while you're at it.