Right Next To Yuma Is An Underrated Arizona Park With Immersive Historical Exhibits And Colorado River Views

Set on some of the grounds of the old U.S. Army Quartermaster Depot (QMD), which was established in 1864, the Colorado River State Historic Park has played a major role in the state's history. Today, the park serves to protect the site's old buildings and help people make sense of its fascinating past.

For almost two decades after it was built, every single military post in the Southwest relied on the Yuma QMD for its supplies. Everything needed to run military forts across Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas in the second half of the 19th century could be traced back to here. Containing everything from food and clothing to ammunition, the warehouses in these parts held all the essential goods to ensure the U.S. Army's operations continued running smoothly. The buildings were also, believe it or not, once surrounded by up to 900 mules and their teamsters.

In some ways, the stark functionality of the place's origins sits in stark contrast to the beauty all around it. Sitting amongst this gorgeous 10-acre park are five significant buildings that date back to the Depot's earliest days. They are thought by those in the know to be some of the oldest and best-preserved buildings in the state of Arizona, offering visitors the chance to travel back in time and immerse themselves in a different era. Come to learn about military history and major irrigation projects in the early 1900s, stay to check out exhibits on early steamboats and pioneering figures who once labored away in the development of the West. Speaking of history, don't leave the city without also paying a visit to Yuma Territorial Prison.