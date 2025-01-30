The 'Sunniest Place On Earth' Is An Arizona City With Small-Town Vibes, Unique Shops & Endless River Fun
Deep in the Sonoran Desert, right beside the U.S.-Mexico border, sits the colorful town of Yuma, Arizona. Like the rest of the Sonoran, its landscape is dotted with saguaro cacti — though they're not quite as abundant as they are in one nearby UNESCO city of culinary excellence. But while you won't find as many cacti here, Yuma more than makes up for it with an abundance of sunshine. The Arizona town has been named the "sunniest place on Earth" by the World Meteorological Organisation (via The New Zealand Herald) and it even holds the Guinness World Record for "World's Sunniest City."
All that sunshine does have a downside, though — Yuma can get scorching hot. It is not uncommon to see temperatures hit triple digits in the summer, making it challenging to spend more than a few minutes out in the charming desert landscape. Folks looking to escape the heat often take a dip in the Colorado River, which surges through town and lays the boundary between Arizona and California. Although, even with the soothing river, the best time to visit Yuma is in the fall, when temperatures are more manageable yet still warm enough to enjoy a day relaxing in the sunshine.
Yuma isn't all about fun in the sun, however. The town is also filled with unique shops and restaurants that provide a great reason to get out of the heat. Additionally, the vibrant downtown, complete with historic adobe buildings mingling with new developments, makes Yuma a wonderful place to explore when you're not adventuring in the desert.
Yuma is a sunny city with a small-town feel
Not unlike Arizona's former capital city near Sedona, Yuma is overflowing with small-town vibes. It is a bit larger than one might expect, with over 100,000 residents, but that seems hard to believe when walking through its quaint downtown. Entering from the north side of Main Street treats you to the iconic Downtown Yuma sign — visit at night to see it glow an old-timey neon red. Beyond the sign, you'll find many of Yuma's best restaurants, stores, and attractions, most of which are steeped in history and provide a wonderful mix of Mexican and American cultures.
About a block south of the downtown sign is the Yuma Art Center. Here, you can experience various galleries from local artists, along with the chance to enjoy a play or concert. Galleries rotate seasonally, and events are held throughout the year, so be sure to check the schedule if you're interested in visiting. For something entirely different, the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is just north of downtown. Throughout the former prison, you'll find a museum, historic cell blocks, a guard tower, and a nature trail that carves through the nearby desert.
Venture outside of town to stroll through Martha's Gardens Date Farm. Founded over 30 years ago, the farm now grows over 8,000 palms across more than 130 acres of the Sonoran Desert. Accompanied by a gift shop and a small restaurant, the grounds present a wonderful way to see life flourishing in this often harsh landscape.
Escape Yuma's heat on the water
It should come as no surprise that Yuma is scorching hot for most of the year. With over 4,000 hours of sunlight annually, you're bound to feel warm during your visit, and there's no better way to cool off than a dip in the Colorado River. A popular access point to the river is Yuma Beach, located at Gateway Park. Along with a sandy beach, you will find plenty of shade thanks to the freeway bridge overhead (a great spot for pictures as it crosses over the river and into California).
Interested in more water adventures? Follow the Colorado River north of Yuma to reach Martinez Lake. This is an excellent spot for boating and kayaking, and companies like Martinez Lake Adventures and Martinez Lake Boat Shop make it easy to grab a rental and get out on the water. If you're inclined, you could also take a tour with Lower Colorado River Excursions, which offers paddlewheeler cruises and jet boat tours down the Colorado River.
For an exciting adventure off the water, consider taking a road trip to the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. The drive is not quite as dramatic as a mysterious national scenic byway east of Tucson, but this UNESCO biosphere reserve is an excellent place to see the elusive organ pipe cacti and their tendril-like arms. Few towns are as close to this national monument as Yuma, making this one of the few times you might be able to see this underrated destination.