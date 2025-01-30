The 'Sunniest Place On Earth' Is An Arizona City With Small-Town Vibes, Unique Shops & Endless River Fun

Deep in the Sonoran Desert, right beside the U.S.-Mexico border, sits the colorful town of Yuma, Arizona. Like the rest of the Sonoran, its landscape is dotted with saguaro cacti — though they're not quite as abundant as they are in one nearby UNESCO city of culinary excellence. But while you won't find as many cacti here, Yuma more than makes up for it with an abundance of sunshine. The Arizona town has been named the "sunniest place on Earth" by the World Meteorological Organisation (via The New Zealand Herald) and it even holds the Guinness World Record for "World's Sunniest City."

All that sunshine does have a downside, though — Yuma can get scorching hot. It is not uncommon to see temperatures hit triple digits in the summer, making it challenging to spend more than a few minutes out in the charming desert landscape. Folks looking to escape the heat often take a dip in the Colorado River, which surges through town and lays the boundary between Arizona and California. Although, even with the soothing river, the best time to visit Yuma is in the fall, when temperatures are more manageable yet still warm enough to enjoy a day relaxing in the sunshine.

Yuma isn't all about fun in the sun, however. The town is also filled with unique shops and restaurants that provide a great reason to get out of the heat. Additionally, the vibrant downtown, complete with historic adobe buildings mingling with new developments, makes Yuma a wonderful place to explore when you're not adventuring in the desert.