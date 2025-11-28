This Hidden Ohio City Is A History Lover's Paradise With Forts And Iconic Landmarks

Home to numerous sites and landmarks from America's past — including Fort Steuben – Ohio is a paradise for history buffs! And one of the state's spots that's an absolute can't-miss is Greenville. Just about 40 miles fromDayton, the small city is filled with forts, a spectacular museum, and distinct landmarks.

Fort Greenville is one such historical must-visit in town. Under the leadership of General Anthony Wayne, the placard commemorating the fort shares it served as the U.S. Army Headquarters from 1793 until 1797. When it was built, it was the largest fort in the country, spanning almost 50 acres. Eight blockhouses were built to protect the fort's main structure, but The Archaeological Conservancy explains after the Northwest Indian War the fort was no longer needed. Most of the original buildings were demolished as the town slowly took over the land. However, the ruins of Blockhouse 8, buried in mud for centuries, were rediscovered in 2002. The historic marker memorializing the fort can be found where West Main Street intersects South Broadway Street in downtown Greenville.

Another Greenville piece of history worth your time is Fort Jefferson. According to the Ohio Tourism Board, the fort was named after Thomas Jefferson, who was Secretary of State at the time. An army outpost, Fort Jefferson was built in 1791 to guard supplies and protect the area from Native Americans. Led by General Arthur St. Clair, the U.S. Army lost a battle at the fort in 1791. Like Fort Greenville, Fort Jefferson fell into disuse just a few years after being built. Today, Fort Jefferson Memorial Park stands where the fort once did; a small stone tower marks the spot the military outpost formerly occupied.