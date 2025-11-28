This Hidden Ohio City Is A History Lover's Paradise With Forts And Iconic Landmarks
Home to numerous sites and landmarks from America's past — including Fort Steuben – Ohio is a paradise for history buffs! And one of the state's spots that's an absolute can't-miss is Greenville. Just about 40 miles fromDayton, the small city is filled with forts, a spectacular museum, and distinct landmarks.
Fort Greenville is one such historical must-visit in town. Under the leadership of General Anthony Wayne, the placard commemorating the fort shares it served as the U.S. Army Headquarters from 1793 until 1797. When it was built, it was the largest fort in the country, spanning almost 50 acres. Eight blockhouses were built to protect the fort's main structure, but The Archaeological Conservancy explains after the Northwest Indian War the fort was no longer needed. Most of the original buildings were demolished as the town slowly took over the land. However, the ruins of Blockhouse 8, buried in mud for centuries, were rediscovered in 2002. The historic marker memorializing the fort can be found where West Main Street intersects South Broadway Street in downtown Greenville.
Another Greenville piece of history worth your time is Fort Jefferson. According to the Ohio Tourism Board, the fort was named after Thomas Jefferson, who was Secretary of State at the time. An army outpost, Fort Jefferson was built in 1791 to guard supplies and protect the area from Native Americans. Led by General Arthur St. Clair, the U.S. Army lost a battle at the fort in 1791. Like Fort Greenville, Fort Jefferson fell into disuse just a few years after being built. Today, Fort Jefferson Memorial Park stands where the fort once did; a small stone tower marks the spot the military outpost formerly occupied.
Check out Greenville's history museum
For those interested in local history, Greenville's Garst Museum is a must-see. Originally serving as an inn, the structure was built in 1852 and donated in 1946, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The museum has more than 300,000 artifacts on display, and includes an exhibit on the history of the Treaty of Greenville, a peace agreement between the Native Americans and the settlers. There is also a dedicated section of the museum showcasing military uniforms and items from conflicts spanning from the War of 1812 to the 2003 U.S. war with Iraq.
An entire wing of the museum is dedicated to Darke County native Annie Oakley. Known as the National Annie Oakley Center, OhioTraveler.com reports the building houses the largest collection of Oakley-related items in the world! Visitors will see a side of the gunslinger they likely never knew: a woman who loved the finer things in life.
Another Darke County native, Lowell Thomas (often called the "most famous broadcaster of his time"), is memorialized in his own wing of the museum. This exhibit contains items related to the friends and celebrities Thomas interviewed while traveling the world.
Although not native to the county, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark first met at Fort Greenville; the Garst Museum is also home to an exhibit focused on the travels and accomplishments of the duo. Other exhibits include a tribute to Darke County native and Medal of Honor recipient Douglas Dickey, historic agricultural tools, and even a genealogy research library.
Greenville's iconic landmarks
Nestled on the shores of Greenville Creek, Bear's Mill is a window into the past. Constructed in 1849, it is one of a dwindling number of gristmills in the country that's still operational. Here, flours and meals are produced by grinding grain with the mill's original buhr stones, which the Ohio Board of Tourism shares were brought over from France. Visitors are free to take a self-guided tour and explore all four floors of the mill; guided tours can be scheduled for a fee.
Bear's Mill also holds special events from time to time, including fall and Christmas open houses, luminary walks, and more. And don't leave once you finish exploring the mill itself; 35 acres of forest and walking trails surround the building. A path along the Greenville Creek allows guests to see both the upper and lower dams that generate power for the mill, while the covered bridge that spans the creek is a great place for photographs.
Finally, a trip to Greenville wouldn't be complete without a visit to the Annie Oakley Memorial Plaza. Oakley, who once gave shooting lessons in New Castle, New Hampshire, famously traveled across the country with the Congress of Rough Riders and Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show. A historical marker and a statue of the woman known as "Little Sure Shot" are located inside the plaza.