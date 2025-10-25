Ohio's Charming River Town Is A Hidden Gem With Trails, Frontier Reenactments, And Massive Murals

At first glance, Steubenville seems like a typical Ohio Valley mill town. Located on the Ohio River, just over the border from West Virginia and about 30 miles west of Pittsburgh, it was a hub for steel production for over a century, home to two blast furnaces that provided raw steel to the region's many mills and plants. But there's much more to Steubenville today than its industrial past. Similar to other Ohio River destinations like the charming and colorful town of Portsmouth, Steubenville's green spaces, history, and arts scene give it a lot to offer visitors.

The best way to start your exploration of Steubenville is with a walking tour through its downtown. Along the way, you'll see why it's known as the City of Murals. The 24 murals adorning Steubenville's buildings celebrate various aspects of the town's history and culture, from the Lewis and Clark expedition through the steel industry and World War II. Among them are two murals paying homage to musicians born in Steubenville: Dorothy Sloop, who inspired "Hang On Sloopy" (Ohio's official rock song), and Dean Martin of Rat Pack fame, who also has a street named after him and an annual festival in his honor every June.

The Steubenville Visitor's Center offers maps of the mural locations, so you can make sure to see them all. It's also a great place to get info on the town's other attractions, whether you're looking for historic sites like the First Federal Land Office west of the Alleghenies or info on events like the holiday Nutcracker Village and Fort Steuben summer concert series.