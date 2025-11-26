Bug Zappers Are Out — Here Are The Items Everyone Wants Instead For Bug-Free Camping

There's a lot to love about camping, but going home covered in itchy bites is not one of them. To combat this, some people pack a bug zapper. Unfortunately, those aren't effective at keeping biting bugs at bay. As The American Mosquito Control Association notes, studies have found that bug zappers have no meaningful impact on the amount of mosquitoes in an area. A smoking campfire and a powerful fan can certainly help, but if you really want to stay safe from biting bugs, you'll want to consider other options like DEET, and for good reason.

In many parts of the world, including dream vacation destinations, mosquitoes are a growing health risk. They can carry unpleasant, even deadly diseases, per the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The pulsing blueish light and electrical buzz of a bug zapper may make you feel safer, but unfortunately, bug zappers are not great at killing the bugs you should be worried about, according to The New York Times. These devices use black lights to attract flying insects and electrocute them, and the piles of dead bugs around them are proof that they are, in some ways, effective. However, if you were to go digging through with a magnifying glass, you would find very few mosquitoes or biting flies, and definitely no ticks. Worse still, the kinds of bugs they typically attract are vital parts of the ecosystem and are harmless to humans. Zappers literally explode bugs, meaning if a particular insect was carrying a disease, those germs are now spread around your campsite.

So, what does work? To find out, we did a deep dive into the scientific literature that analyzes all kinds of devices and strategies to keep you bite-free while camping. Then, we arranged our list according to how effective they are for people staying outside for extended periods in temporary shelters. Here's what we found.