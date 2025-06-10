The Odd But Game-Changing Sleep Setup For People Who Love Camping But Hate Sleeping On The Ground

It's the middle of the night, and you're listening to the restful sounds of crickets singing or light rain drumming on the ceiling of your tent. Unfortunately, you're not sleeping, because it feels like there's a huge rock or tree root digging into your back. Or, maybe just the hard, unforgiving ground beneath you is keeping you awake. If you've ever been camping, you probably know the feeling. This can be particularly frustrating if you're already prone to back pain, neck pain, or joint issues. Getting in touch with nature is fantastic, but waking up stiff for your sunrise hike is not. For some, the solution is a hammock.

Before you head out for some of the best national park camping in America, make sure you have all the necessary items for a quick and easy camping retreat. Usually, that means getting a sleeping bag or even an air mattress, if you're ready to push into glamping territory. There can be a lot of advantages to hammock camping, though. Not only does it save you from having to sleep on the ground, but there has been some evidence to suggest that the rocking feeling of a hammock can actually help you sleep better than you would in an ordinary bed. As an added bonus, hammocks are very light, so you won't have to worry about adding extra weight to your pack if you have to hike to your campsite.

For those who love the idea of giving cowboy camping a try, hammocks can also help you save a significant amount of money without sacrificing quality. The best hammocks are typically cheaper than the most advanced tents.