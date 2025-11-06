The Affordable 'Swiss Army Knife Of Campers' Combines The Best Of Tent And RV Camping
If you're thinking about a camping road trip — perhaps a route through Tennessee's majestic mountains — a proper sleeping setup is essential. You don't necessarily need to splurge on an RV to sleep somewhere a little more elevated (both literally and figuratively). Rooftop tents (RTTs) combine the compactness of a tent with the comfort of an RV, with a built-in sleeping area that sits above-ground on a car roof. However, one of the biggest downsides to using a rooftop tent for your camping adventure is that you have to dismantle the tent every time you want to drive. The problem is one that Earth First Campers no doubt had in mind when they designed the Tag-Along RTT, which puts the sleeping compartment above a towable trailer and comes with a slew of nifty drawers and hatches to stow everything you might need for a camping trip.
We assessed the value of Earth First Campers' Tag-Along RTT based on online reviews weighed against current pricing information. The Tag-Along RTT stands out for its positive feedback on its space efficiency and versatility. In a YouTube review by Playing with Sticks, the trailer was likened to "the Swiss Army knife of small campers" for its array of utilities that fold into the compact layout. Everything from power outlets to a portable toilet and shower deck are accounted for in the setup, and the whole unit is fairly light, weighing 600 to 850 pounds in total. That makes it a good option for electric vehicles, and, as such, it was named one of the best EV camping trailers of 2025 by outdoor gear reviewer 4wd Talk. While most camping trailers will cost at minimum $20,000, the Tag-Along RTT has a $5,000 base price as of this writing (which excludes a tent).
How the Tag-Along RTT camper trailer works
The Tag-Along RTT has a rectangular design with a round, extended platform at the front that serves as its bathroom deck. The bathroom deck is one of the camper's standout features, with one YouTube commenter writing, "The toilet/shower is the greatest achievement for this camper. Most out there are just a bed on toll." However, buyers should note that for the full bathroom setup, including a privacy curtain and flushable toilet, you have to pay about $200 to $250 extra — the base setup just includes the deck with some vanity space. Nevertheless, the raised bathroom deck is a praise-worthy feature, since it eliminates having to balance a makeshift toilet on uneven ground and doubles as extra storage space. The camper also has a 13-gallon water tank, which provides running water to a sink in one of its pull-out compartments and can be affixed to a shower hose.
One of the camper's more luxurious add-on features is a built-in fire pit, which some reviewers have noted seems unnecessary for such a utilitarian rig. However, you could also choose to swap out the fire pit for a more practical single-burner stove top — then, consider getting a separate, lightweight and surprisingly affordable smokeless fire pit. Some other helpful utilities that the base price camper includes with its slide-out compartments are multiple types of power connects, an insulated cooler, and LED lighting, which give the tent experience a somewhat higher-end flair.