The Affordable 'Swiss Army Knife Of Campers' Combines The Best Of Tent And RV Camping

If you're thinking about a camping road trip — perhaps a route through Tennessee's majestic mountains — a proper sleeping setup is essential. You don't necessarily need to splurge on an RV to sleep somewhere a little more elevated (both literally and figuratively). Rooftop tents (RTTs) combine the compactness of a tent with the comfort of an RV, with a built-in sleeping area that sits above-ground on a car roof. However, one of the biggest downsides to using a rooftop tent for your camping adventure is that you have to dismantle the tent every time you want to drive. The problem is one that Earth First Campers no doubt had in mind when they designed the Tag-Along RTT, which puts the sleeping compartment above a towable trailer and comes with a slew of nifty drawers and hatches to stow everything you might need for a camping trip.

We assessed the value of Earth First Campers' Tag-Along RTT based on online reviews weighed against current pricing information. The Tag-Along RTT stands out for its positive feedback on its space efficiency and versatility. In a YouTube review by Playing with Sticks, the trailer was likened to "the Swiss Army knife of small campers" for its array of utilities that fold into the compact layout. Everything from power outlets to a portable toilet and shower deck are accounted for in the setup, and the whole unit is fairly light, weighing 600 to 850 pounds in total. That makes it a good option for electric vehicles, and, as such, it was named one of the best EV camping trailers of 2025 by outdoor gear reviewer 4wd Talk. While most camping trailers will cost at minimum $20,000, the Tag-Along RTT has a $5,000 base price as of this writing (which excludes a tent).