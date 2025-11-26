One Of Alabama's Most Underrated Cities Has Film Ties, Outdoor Fun, And Local Attractions
Southern hospitality abounds in Alabama, and the city of Millbrook is a great place to find some one-of-a-kind local attractions and a welcoming atmosphere. Arguably one of Alabama's prettiest destinations, this sprawling riverfront city is located just 12 minutes away from the state capital of Montgomery. From a set-jetting fake town to hiking trails (just be sure to avoid bonking on the adventure), a nature center, restaurants, and entertainment venues, Millbrook is a delightful and underrated Alabama spot you should add to your U.S. bucket list.
Milbrook is a long way from Hollywood — over 2,000 miles away, to be exact — but that doesn't mean the city hasn't had its turn on the big screen. In 2003, the Tim Burton film "Big Fish" showcased Millbrook to millions through the fake town of Spectre, which was erected on Jackson Lake Island in the Alabama River. After the production crew left, Experience Montgomery explains a piece of the movie remained in the town of Spectre itself. Since then, nature has taken over, with herds of wild goats moving in and becoming the town's de facto residents. As for the site of Helena Bonham Carter's character's home in the movie, only four columns are still standing to mark its location.
Millbrook's Tim Burton film set and outdoor adventures
Today, Spectre is a fully accessible tourist attraction, and visitors can fish, kayak, swim, or camp. Get here by driving onto Jackson Lake Island, about 10 minutes south of Millbrook. It's a privately owned island, so once you arrive at the gate, you'll find instructions to call for a gate code. Visitors pay cash — about $5 per person at the time of this writing, according to TripAdvisor reviews — plus an additional few bucks as a toll for crossing the bridge to get there. Camping on the island costs $15 to $35 per night depending if you dry camp or opt for the sites with water and electric hook-ups. It's a serene little paradise, perfect for summer or autumn camping.
Once you've finished pretending you're on a movie set, you can explore all the other activities Millbrook has to offer. While you're already in outdoors mode, consider checking out the Alabama Nature Center. About five minutes west of the heart of the city, the Alabama Nature Center serves as the state headquarters of the Alabama Wildlife Federation, offering miles of hiking trails, a Discovery Hall with interactive exhibits, and events such as fishing tournaments and races.
For more laidback places to touch grass (literally), Millbrook has an array of public parks at your disposal, like Village Green Park, Minnie Massey Park, Robinson Springs Park, Legacy Park, and Mill Creek Park, many of which are great spots for a picnic by the water.
Local attractions and other Millbrook travel tips
Hungry and looking to get in the Southern waterway spirit? Make your way to Catfish House next to Paraviginis Lake and Still Creek. Locals love the fried catfish, white beans, and hush puppies served up in the eclectic, wood-panneled dining room.
To tap into the arts scene, visit the Millbrook Theatre, home to the Millbrook Community Players. Here, you can see plays, musicals, and comedy shows starring — and sitting alongside — members of the community.
You can even get 18 holes in while you're in Millbrook at the public Pines Golf Club, which boasts over 6,300 yards. No clubs? No problem! Rent your gear plus a pull cart for your day on the fairway or simply practice on the putting green. And of course, the clubhouse is the perfect spot for drinks or food after your rounds.
Getting to Millbrook is as simple as flying into Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM), about 20 minutes away, which serves American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. If you're coming from a big city in Alabama or Georgia — say, Birmingham or Atlanta — it might be easier and faster to just hop in your car rather than deal with the rigamarole of air travel. Birmingham, for example, is about an hour and 30 minutes away by car. Atlanta, home to the world's busiest airport, offers flights to Montgomery with stops in Charlotte. However, it's likely more economical, both financially and logistically, to drive the two-and-a-half-hour journey yourself.