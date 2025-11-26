One Of Alabama's Most Underrated Cities Has Film Ties, Outdoor Fun, And Local Attractions

Hungry and looking to get in the Southern waterway spirit? Make your way to Catfish House next to Paraviginis Lake and Still Creek. Locals love the fried catfish, white beans, and hush puppies served up in the eclectic, wood-panneled dining room.

To tap into the arts scene, visit the Millbrook Theatre, home to the Millbrook Community Players. Here, you can see plays, musicals, and comedy shows starring — and sitting alongside — members of the community.

You can even get 18 holes in while you're in Millbrook at the public Pines Golf Club, which boasts over 6,300 yards. No clubs? No problem! Rent your gear plus a pull cart for your day on the fairway or simply practice on the putting green. And of course, the clubhouse is the perfect spot for drinks or food after your rounds.

Getting to Millbrook is as simple as flying into Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM), about 20 minutes away, which serves American Airlines and Delta Air Lines. If you're coming from a big city in Alabama or Georgia — say, Birmingham or Atlanta — it might be easier and faster to just hop in your car rather than deal with the rigamarole of air travel. Birmingham, for example, is about an hour and 30 minutes away by car. Atlanta, home to the world's busiest airport, offers flights to Montgomery with stops in Charlotte. However, it's likely more economical, both financially and logistically, to drive the two-and-a-half-hour journey yourself.