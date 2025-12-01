'Mississippi's Most Successful City' Is A Lakeside Retiree Dream With Perfect Parks And Family Fun
Just north of the state capital of Jackson, the city of Madison, Mississippi, is a retiree's paradise. Based on U.S. Census Bureau data from the 2017 to 2021 American Community Survey, the city calls itself the "Beacon of Success" due to several factors. The data shows that 68.1% of adults hold a bachelor's degree or higher, and the median household income is $119,662. Plus, just 4.7% of residents live below the poverty line. These figures indicate a well-educated citizenry and a high quality of life in terms of income. In addition, Madison is an extremely safe city, with Niche noting that its violent and property crime rates are roughly 90% lower than the national average.
Named after former President James Madison, the town grew around the Illinois Central Railroad, which opened a Madison station in 1856. For a deep dive into the area's history, consider a visit to nearby Richmond, an affordable city brimming with history and delicious cuisine. In 2003, Madison was first incorporated as a municipality, and today, its claim to fame is being one of the certified communities in the Welcome Home Mississippi retirement program list, meaning it meets certain requirements related to safety, healthcare access, and amenities geared toward retirees.
Madison is located just 15 minutes north of Jackson by car. It's easily accessible via the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. To get to the city, you can book a taxi, use a ride-share app, rent a car, or make an advance booking for an ADA-compliant shuttle bus if needed.
Retire comfortably with accessible healthcare and participate in city retirement programs
Since Mississippi is one of the most tax-friendly states for retirees, Madison residents can benefit from these perks. Mississippi exempts virtually all forms of qualified retirement income – including Social Security, 401 (k) contributions, military retirement pay, and pensions — from state income tax. Homeowners aged 65 or older also benefit from a property tax exemption of up to $75,000 on the true value of their home. So, if the home value of your home is, say, $175,000, you would only be taxed on the remaining $100,000 value. Moreover, there are no state inheritance or gift taxes, and the overall cost of living remains at 14% less than the national average. All of these retirement incentives can have a huge impact on those living on a fixed income.
Retirees here also have the opportunity to socialize and stay active through city-run services designed for seniors. The Madison the City Retirement Program offers more than 45 monthly classes and events for older adults to mingle and exercise. With activities like Pilates and yoga to line dancing, chair stretching, and bingo, participants find plenty of ways to stay moving. In July 2025, the program won the Mississippi Municipal League Award of Excellence for Community Health, a well-deserved recognition of the city's efforts to serve the health and well-being of older residents.
For a city of under 30,000 people, Madison is well-served by healthcare infrastructure. It is home to a number of hospitals and specialty clinics offering dental, optical, and physical therapy services. Within a short drive of Jackson, there are also other major hospitals like St. Dominic's, Baptist Medical Center, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, providing retirees added peace of mind.
Embrace the outdoors on the water, at the parks, or with a round of golf
Anglers and outdoor lovers will enjoy spending time at the Ross Barnett Reservoir, locally known as "The Rez," which lies east of the city. It's a 33,000-acre lake that offers excellent bass fishing, sailing, water skiing, and is family-friendly. Hike the trails that wind around the lake, or rent a kayak at Pearl River Kayaks, which will deliver it to your launch location so you can enjoy an afternoon out on the water.
For golf enthusiasts, the choices are equally impressive. Annandale Golf Club was ranked by Golf Digest as one of the state's top private clubs. Nearby, Reunion Golf and Country Club provides another premium course, while Strawberry Patch Park provides a great place to bring families and grandchildren, with a small lake, hiking trails, and playground equipment.
Outdoor lovers will also be drawn to the Madison Station Botanic Garden, located on Main Street in front of the historic Montgomery Estate. Across its 8 acres, you'll find manicured trails, courtyards with more than 50 species of native trees and plants. Take a stroll through the Simmons Arboretum, a 10-acre nature area with marked trails with interpretive signs to learn about the local flora and fauna. For more recreational activities, head 20 miles south to Ridgeland, one of the healthiest Mississippi towns and another lakeside city with scenic paddleboarding and boutique shops. To see one of the state's most unique natural wonders, drive west 16 miles to Flora, a small town near Jackson that has tasty local eats and a unique scenic forest.