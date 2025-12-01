'Mississippi's Most Successful City' Is A Lakeside Retiree Dream With Perfect Parks And Family Fun

Just north of the state capital of Jackson, the city of Madison, Mississippi, is a retiree's paradise. Based on U.S. Census Bureau data from the 2017 to 2021 American Community Survey, the city calls itself the "Beacon of Success" due to several factors. The data shows that 68.1% of adults hold a bachelor's degree or higher, and the median household income is $119,662. Plus, just 4.7% of residents live below the poverty line. These figures indicate a well-educated citizenry and a high quality of life in terms of income. In addition, Madison is an extremely safe city, with Niche noting that its violent and property crime rates are roughly 90% lower than the national average.

Named after former President James Madison, the town grew around the Illinois Central Railroad, which opened a Madison station in 1856. For a deep dive into the area's history, consider a visit to nearby Richmond, an affordable city brimming with history and delicious cuisine. In 2003, Madison was first incorporated as a municipality, and today, its claim to fame is being one of the certified communities in the Welcome Home Mississippi retirement program list, meaning it meets certain requirements related to safety, healthcare access, and amenities geared toward retirees.

Madison is located just 15 minutes north of Jackson by car. It's easily accessible via the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. To get to the city, you can book a taxi, use a ride-share app, rent a car, or make an advance booking for an ADA-compliant shuttle bus if needed.