Mississippi's Charming Small Town Near Jackson Has Tasty Local Eats And A Unique Scenic Forest

A self-guided trail loops through the Mississippi Petrified Forest, winding nearly six blocks around the woodlands and ancient trees, some of which date back nearly 36 million years. With an informative pamphlet in hand, you'll reach over 25 educational stops. Throughout the walk, you'll learn how the fir and maple logs washed down during a prehistoric flood and, over thousands of years, transformed into stone. There's also a section of a sequoia tree from California, its rings revealing the centuries of growth. Stop by the Caveman's Bench, a log that formed into a seat that is great for a rest and a photo op. The trail is easy to navigate and paved nearly the entire length.

The end of the trail leads to a gift shop and a small museum, featuring geology exhibits with petrified wood and fossils from around the world. Highlights include whale bones, geodes, turtle shells, a fluorescent mineral display, fossils with dinosaur tracks, and even a cast of a prehistoric camel. After the museum, try your hand at gem fluming. For $5, you can purchase a bag of "mine muck." Rinse it through a flume using a tray, and keep whatever small gems, rocks, or minerals you find.

You can even stay overnight at the on-site campground. It features 11 RV sites, fully equipped with water, sewer, and electricity. Daily rates for RVs start at $25 at the time of writing. There's also a basic campground for four tents, with picnic tables, showers, and restrooms nearby, with rates starting at $15 per day for one tent. The forest is located just a few miles from Flora's main street, and it's open year-round except for Thanksgiving Day and December 24th-26th. Plus, it's an affordable attraction that's under $10, with an adult ticket at $7 and senior and student tickets at $6.