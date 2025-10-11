Mississippi's Charming Small Town Near Jackson Has Tasty Local Eats And A Unique Scenic Forest
With a population of around 1,648 in 2024, you might assume Flora, Mississippi, is a pit-stop town with not much to offer. Despite its small size, this quintessential Southern small town boasts several restaurants that also give you an excuse to visit, from Los Molcajetes, serving authentic Mexican dishes, to Bill's Creole and Steak Depot, known for its steaks and Cajun cuisine. Locals also rave about Railroad Pizza Co., which serves loaded po' boys and unique pizzas like its New Orleans-inspired Muffuletta pizza, topped with olives, mozzarella, banana peppers, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.
It's also home to one of the few petrified forests in America, which has preserved ancient trees and holds a fascinating history. In the eastern part of the United States, there are two petrified forests. This Mississippi curiosity has a gorgeous woodland trail that winds past interpretive stops and links up to an interesting earth science museum. For another quaint attraction, visit Mississippi's vintage, life-sized replica of a 1920s small town, which is a unique, immersive living museum exhibit located in nearby Jackson.
The closest major airport is Jackson-Evers International Airport, located about 35 miles from Flora, accessible by rental car or rideshare options. The airport has direct flights from Atlanta, Washington D.C., Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, and major Florida airports like Orlando and Miami.
Discover the prehistoric woodlands of the Mississippi Petrified Forest Trail
A self-guided trail loops through the Mississippi Petrified Forest, winding nearly six blocks around the woodlands and ancient trees, some of which date back nearly 36 million years. With an informative pamphlet in hand, you'll reach over 25 educational stops. Throughout the walk, you'll learn how the fir and maple logs washed down during a prehistoric flood and, over thousands of years, transformed into stone. There's also a section of a sequoia tree from California, its rings revealing the centuries of growth. Stop by the Caveman's Bench, a log that formed into a seat that is great for a rest and a photo op. The trail is easy to navigate and paved nearly the entire length.
The end of the trail leads to a gift shop and a small museum, featuring geology exhibits with petrified wood and fossils from around the world. Highlights include whale bones, geodes, turtle shells, a fluorescent mineral display, fossils with dinosaur tracks, and even a cast of a prehistoric camel. After the museum, try your hand at gem fluming. For $5, you can purchase a bag of "mine muck." Rinse it through a flume using a tray, and keep whatever small gems, rocks, or minerals you find.
You can even stay overnight at the on-site campground. It features 11 RV sites, fully equipped with water, sewer, and electricity. Daily rates for RVs start at $25 at the time of writing. There's also a basic campground for four tents, with picnic tables, showers, and restrooms nearby, with rates starting at $15 per day for one tent. The forest is located just a few miles from Flora's main street, and it's open year-round except for Thanksgiving Day and December 24th-26th. Plus, it's an affordable attraction that's under $10, with an adult ticket at $7 and senior and student tickets at $6.
Small town, big flavors of Flora, Mississippi
Flora may be small in size, but its flavors are bold, with a variety of restaurants to choose from. Try a slice at Railroad Pizza Co., with its unique takes on pizza like the Real McDill, a hand-tossed pizza loaded with chicken, mozzarella, bacon, dill pickles, finishing with a garlic parmesan sauce and ranch drizzled on top. Carnivores will love the Dumptruck, a marinara-based pizza topped with ground beef, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, chopped sirloin, and mozzarella cheese. One regular customer raved about the innovative pizzas, "The head chef/owner has an eclectic palate that delivers every single time (pickles on pizza? GENIUS!). The wait staff ... are so attentive and kind that it's almost like eating with friends."
Another local favorite is Los Molcajetes, a humble Mexican restaurant located in a strip mall. They run lunch specials Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Try the Tacos al Carbón, grilled steak or chicken with onions and white cheese sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with rice and beans. Or choose the Enchiladas Verdes topped with a tangy green tomatillo sauce and filled with your choice of meat, loaded with sour cream, lettuce, and cheese. For something more refined, head to the Briar Patch for tapas, cocktails, wine, and charcuterie boards in a more intimate setting. The Blue Rooster is known for its mouthwatering burgers. Order the Flamethrower, a savory burger stacked with sirloin steak, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, and spicy jalapeños, finished with ranch on a jalapeño cheddar bun.
For Americana grub, the retro Bumpers Drive-In doesn't disappoint with its chili cheeseburgers, catfish dinners, and strawberry shortcake desserts. At this location, there are no carhops, but there is a drive-thru and dine-in restaurant. If you're searching for local Southern-style homestyle cooking, Bill's Creole and Steak Depot serves up steaks, Cajun gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice.